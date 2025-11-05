Is Bhattacharya asleep at NIH? Is he playing the nation & Trump's GoF ban? 'Deep State Turns Blind Eye To Trump’s Ban On Gain-Of-Function Research'; what is your view? A May executive order required a
handful of multi-agency leaders to oversee producing new federal policies on gain-of-function (GOF) research by Sept. 2, Bhattacharya, whose promotion and protection of a member of Anthony Fauci’s
inner circle and waffling statements have left some observers with a sense of déjà vu. And the bullshit double speak has begun and I am no fan of Daily Caller yet this report gives one heart burn for with this we also see the bullshit con on Malone mRNA vaccine. These guys are playing us for fools. Their job under leadership by The Outlaw Josie Wales is to mainstream mRNA, deadly or not. These people just DO NOT care about our safety…just posing and tax-payer salary. Worthless. These people continue to do NOTHING, pose, and damage Trump who wants the job done. These appointments are laughable. Was and are.
‘Bhattacharya said at the May White House signing ceremony for the GOF executive order that the new rules would “make it go away forever.” But in an August podcast he made less strident comments, calling instead for “a calculation” in conversation with a top aide who described GOF as “sometimes really important.”’
I want these people to know, we can be friends and break bread together, but when I see you fucking around with the American people and damaging Trump, I will call you out and write about you. If you want, push back at me, show where I am wrong.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can you smell the bullshit? By Jay. Like his stance on lockdowns. ‘Some experts worry that the language of Trump’s EO is too ambiguous. It cedes much of the decision-making power to the heads of individual agencies like NIH and states that enforcement could include a 5-year ban from grants, half the maximum 10-year debarment period at HHS.’
Deep State Turns Blind Eye To Trump’s Ban On Gain-Of-Function Research
Deep State Turns Blind Eye To Trump’s Ban On Gain-Of-Function Research | The Daily Caller
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research
The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.
From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No, he is not "asleep at NIH". Don't you get it? He's doing EXACTLY what he's being ordered to do.
These "public servants" are *NOT* there to help us, to protect us, or to guard us from evil agendas. They're there to assist in seeing those agendas *FULFILLED*! People really need to grasp reality.
Of course, Bhattacharya is not alone. Start at the very top and work your way down. The House, the Senate, the 3-letter agencies, ... on and on and on. They're the foot soldiers of the Head Bosses.
Jay is a yes man.
Martin is a yes man.
Both chosen to be yes men.
Both are suceeding.