Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
4h

No, he is not "asleep at NIH". Don't you get it? He's doing EXACTLY what he's being ordered to do.

These "public servants" are *NOT* there to help us, to protect us, or to guard us from evil agendas. They're there to assist in seeing those agendas *FULFILLED*! People really need to grasp reality.

Of course, Bhattacharya is not alone. Start at the very top and work your way down. The House, the Senate, the 3-letter agencies, ... on and on and on. They're the foot soldiers of the Head Bosses.

Primum non nocere
4h

Jay is a yes man.

Martin is a yes man.

Both chosen to be yes men.

Both are suceeding.

