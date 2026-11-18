military action against Iran that involves the use of nuclear weapons.”

I look at the dirty bomb Iran talk like how I look at the 6-foot social distancing rule in COVID when Redfield told me after a meeting in HHS, mid 2020, that they chose 6 feet out of thin air, they just made it up, never was that or anything based on science. these fuckers fucked us well in COVID, to drive the lockdowns and Malone Pfizer Bourla RFK Jr. Bancel Sahin Moderna Moncef Perna Hahn Azar Fauci Redfield Birx Walensky Jha BioNTech Weissman Tureci et al. mRNA vaccine and take power via the PREP Act like how Bush Jr. took power via the PATRIOT Act…we will never get it back, only via courts or polls…we just told these DC fuckers we will vote them out…we go again in 2028. We will remake congress and Senate, will take a few goes but it will be done.

Over to John’s seminal thesis:

Escalation of wars against Iran and Russia, and an unstable environment in which power, cybersecurity, food, and fuel may be impaired. A polycrisis pretext for debt restructuring and nuking Iran?’

Let me remind you of Operation Northwoods, remember that term, false flag…I agree with Leake and just look at this on Operation Northwoods in 1962 (thank God JFK told the CIA and Pentagon to fuck off), where the SU military, government was going to use commercial jets, with people (US plan to kill its own citizens in 1962), paint them over, fly them into Cuban and Miami building etc. remote controlled, to create pretext to invade Cuba and take out Fidel…understand what our government is capable of…so with this Iran, same thing…

‘Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation which originated within the Department of Defense of the US government in 1962. The proposals called for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operatives to both stage and commit acts of terrorism against US military and civilian targets, blame them on the Cuban government, and use them to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the remote control of civilian aircraft which would be secretly repainted as US Air Force planes, a fabricated ‘shoot down’ of a US Air Force fighter aircraft off the coast of Cuba, the possible assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas, exploding a US ship, and orchestrating terrorism in US cities.[2][3] The proposals were rejected by US President John F. Kennedy.[4]’

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Start Leake here (support him, excellent scholarship he and McCullough does):

‘Uncertainty about operational capability: American officials reportedly disagreed about whether Iran possessed the personnel and resources necessary to execute the alleged plans.

No evidence of imminence: Sources characterized the activity as contingency planning rather than evidence of an attack about to occur.

With the Trump administration apparently planning another attack on Iran, I expect we will hear increasing chatter of this sort. Moreover, it seems to me that we cannot rule out the possibility of a “false flag” attack to justify a much larger military action against Iran that involves the use of nuclear weapons.

As I show in my recent book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions, the US government and its vassal states in Europe are addicted to crises, because each new crisis provides a pretext bailing out an economic system increasingly predicated on debt financing of everything—as distinct from the prudent use of debt to finance infrastructure, equipment, and personnel that will increase productivity.

As Wall Street learned from the massive Treasury and Federal Reserve bailouts that followed the Financial Crisis of 2008, the financial industry that created the crisis with fraudulent Mortgage Backed Securities, other risky derivatives, and excessive leverage, was the chief beneficiary of the bailouts.

In March 2020, Congress and the President followed the same script with the hasty passage of the CARES Act, creating and disbursing $2.2 trillion out of thin air to various interests that were well-positioned to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis created by the US Bio-Pharmaceutical complex.

With increasing signs that President Trump will order a fresh round of attacks on Iran—and with Germany and other US vassals in Europe agitating for war with Russia—it appears that our dear oligarchy is psychologically preparing us for a “polycrisis” that could involve network outages like we’ve seen in recent days, as well as the loss of electrical power and the impairment of energy and food supplies.

Note that Bill Gates made this prediction on October 26. As he put it in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper:

The front that we’ll probably see most dramatically in the next year is cyberattacks.

Gates predicted that malicious actors using advanced AI systems without adequate safeguards could produce significant disruptions.

Gates specifically identified several potential threats:

Financial institutions: Cyberattacks against banks and other financial organizations.

Extortion: Criminals threatening to disable systems unless paid.

Market manipulation: Attacks designed to affect stock-market prices or betting outcomes.

Critical computer systems: AI-assisted exploitation of vulnerabilities that previously would have been difficult to discover.

Such a polycrisis may provide a pretext for restructuring unsustainable public and corporate debt, bailouts for the financial industry, increasing government control, surveillance, and censorship.

Just as the New York State health department mandated the readmission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes, thereby triggering a mass mortality event, the latest crisis may also kill off the old and frail who won’t survive up to 90 days with no power and basic supplies.

I mention 90 days because this is the time stated in the military readiness program called FORTRESS (Federal Operations for Resilience, Troop Resources, Energy, Supply, and Survivability), unveiled by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth via a September 30 memo and subsequent planning documents.

A polycrisis induced by cyber and grid attacks could be blamed on Iranian agents, thereby providing a pretext for using nuclear weapons in the next attack on Iran. It seems there are a lot of sick people in our society and government who believe this is the right course of action.

Though I try hard to keep my mind from wandering into dark places, I cannot rid myself of the suspicion that the wars against Russia and Iran are our oligarchy’s gambit to seize control of these countries and their vast natural resources to serve as collateral for another, vast round of credit expansion.

A far less malignant interpretation of what is going on is that it’s a gambit to induce a widespread panic among retail stock market investors to sell their high-priced AI shares so that the “smart money” can purchase them at substantially lower prices.’

‘Will Western Governments Induce a Polycrisis?

Escalation of wars against Iran and Russia, and an unstable environment in which power, cybersecurity, food, and fuel may be impaired. A polycrisis pretext for debt restructuring and nuking Iran?’