Is General 'Rainbow Flag' Mark Milley (Former Chairman of the Joints Chief of staff) a Bonafide traitor? Did he undermine POTUS Trump in the first Trump term 2016 to 2020? I say YES! 100%
this bhiss called China to warn them about Trump who was President and he answered to and served at the pleasure of the POTUS; this bhiss! you talk about undermining? IMO that was treason by Rainbow
That one story by Reuters said in part "after Trump supporters led a deadly riot". That is a lie, and of course Milley agrees with it. Milley DID commit insubordination, if not outright treason. He SHOULD face a court-martial. And he doesn't even know the definition of a dictator, or a fascist.
And anyone in government or Congress who in any way supported Ukraine or voted to send money or aid to the Ukraine nazi regime is ALSO a traitor.