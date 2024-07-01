Is Generation X going to win the election for Trump? It's stunning the polls today and how they have revolted from the democratic/Obama party; why do you think? in 2008 18-29 year olds, who are 34-45
today, voted for Obama by 33 points. In the NYT poll, 30-44 year olds are Trump +5. Generation X is age group that is by far the most likely to vote for Trump according to the latest NYT/Siena poll
Patrick Ruffini says from this above to MAGA in 16 years….
See Ben Jacobs below:
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
People have seen through Obama's 'hope and change,' it is really 'no hope and loose change.'
Another grifter, what did you expect? A 'Fundamental Transformation?'
'Fundamental Grifting' instead.
When Obama ran for president, a lot of people were voting for change, that is what they all thought. No one knew this Senator, but boy, it would be great to get a black American in the White House. No one really looked into the person behind the mask. I never voted for him, because there were too many unanswered questions, a birth certificate from Hawaii that wasn’t a legal birth certificate. We truly did not know his beliefs and what he stood for, I know I was shocked at Michael’s admission that it was proud of America for the first time, because the people elected Obama. Really this was going to be first man/ lady? All the obamas succeeded in doing was the first downward trend of the American people. While the obies partied on our dime weekly or went golfing frequently, more and more people were put on welfare and food stamps, the words racists became the norm. Bigotry ran rampant, the division of blacks and whites started. The Great Recession did faze the obies they continued to party and live high on the taxpayers dime. They never did anything to help the people, look at the facts!