Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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GKB's avatar
GKB
3m

A farm animal could be selected to sit in that nice little White house and it would make no difference (perhaps it would be better?)

American Presidents' do what they are instructed to do, I believe the last President that thought he could do otherwise was taken care of, no?

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1hEdited

Is that Jon Ossoff? Many people will seek the Dem and GOP nominations. Best choice would be POTUS Trump for a third term or alternatively Kushner or Don Junior. It's what America deserves. In the last few years the world has come to regard the US the way it should be regarded and that needs to continue, even though it is disappointing that the country that is now looked up to around the world instead of the US is Communist China.

RFK Jr wants to run for POTUS and it would not surprise me if his choice for a running mate or for next Secretary HHS is Robert Malone.

Hegseth also wants to run. The GOP has so much talent.

The most important thing is that the next POTUS is not MTG, Tucker Carlson or Thomas Massis as they are all America First patriots and MAGA, not MIGA. There is no place for them in the America of the future.

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