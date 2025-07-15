pharmaceutical deep state. Corrupt old players may have been replaced by new HHS special government employees; but all are in for continued government grift through lucrative contracts.” “So why are they still on the market? Same reason we still have home testing kits mailed out to the public and dozens of manufacturers make PCR and antigen assays sold to clinical laboratories all over the country.”

McCullough is 100% correct.

Let me set the table with this first for full disclosure as I am dismayed too and upset:

I love RFK Jr., support him, I did admire the guy and still do…we did work together, on stages etc. But he needs to establish credibility at these agencies CDC, HHS, FDA etc., and it is falling fast. He got to get a lead on these issues and this Spikevax is a disaster. I am rooting for RFK Jr. Issue is I am not the others who write stacks and the like washing and lathering in their writing, I do not cup anyone, not even RFK Jr. I see lots of cupping taking place. It is deplorable, obnoxious. Shameful. For a job? You people have no integrity? Cupping openly?

IMO, FDA, HHS, CDC, NIH, NIAID etc. will change nothing, just fluff round about talk; their job due to deepstate and operatives placed there is to undercut RFK Jr. (I think Makary and Oz et al. are part of deepstate and their job is to bullshit and subvert RFK Jr. and I do not believe he RFK Jr. is ill serving Americans, I just believe he has already been DRAINED by DC, now it’s just coffees and cocktails and wine and cheeses, its over for him, good man, but he can do NOTHING of effect, Wiles made it so)…

Is US Department of Health and Human Services Overrun by Deep State?

