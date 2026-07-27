Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6h

lets face it, no matter how you look at this, Iran should have not been bombed by USA...not this. this was Israel's fever, not ours...not this, not now.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6h

The mysterious deaths of Jeffrey Epstein’s friends

A modelling scout joins a long line of deceased insiders linked to the late sex offender, stoking theories of foul play and a cover-up https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/07/26/mysterious-deaths-jeffrey-epstein-friends/

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