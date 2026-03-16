Is Israel preparing to drop nuclear bombs on Iran? in frustration? White House US government at highest level thinks it could; can the US stop this? Can POTUS Trump control Bibi? Should Iran be nuked?
why? why would nuclear weapons be used? territorial threat? if Israel attacked? but Iran is neutered, we are told this daily, so why? can't this be solved otherwise? "Donald Trump advisor warns Israel
may unleash nukes in Middle East – ‘Catastrophic’
David Sacks, the czar for AI and cryptocurrency in the Trump administration, warned…Israel …could use the nuclear option”…
so can Trump control this? what can trigger this response?
If Israel came under the type of attack that could wipe it out, should it not have the right to use maximal force to survive? Or should nukes be off the table given the implications regionally and globally?
Under what conditions would you say nukes are permissible? Anywhere…
‘He (Sacks) has spoken about the risks of an “escalatory approach” in the conflict with Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon. “Israel could get seriously destroyed,” he said, before adding: “And then you have to worry about Israel escalating the war by contemplating using a nuclear weapon.”’
but how could it when FOX and CNN et al. are telling us the bombing of Iran is degrading it and POTUS Trump is telling us how successful all is as to the bombing, so how can Iran today pose that level of threat to Israel? To anyone? I may be missing something…or is this the intent as part of this operation? such as was always going to happen? maybe nukes are not even in the Israeli calculus and this reporting is just bull meant to cause hyperventilation?
‘With the Trump administration polling badly in the US ahead of the midterm elections later this year, Sacks clearly believes it is better to get out now from the Middle East conflict. “This is a good time to declare victory and get out, and that is clearly what the markets would like to see,” he told the All In podcast.’
What is your view?
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So let me get this straight. We've been told all these years that we don't want nuclear war in the Middle East, so Iran has to have its nuclear program destroyed. Now, with no one really in charge of Iran, with various Iranian Guard sects operating autonomously, we are to believe the problem could be 'solved' by Israel lighting up the Persian desert with a nuclear weapon?
Zionism has a death grip on Israel right now. Bunch of crazies thinking this is their only and best chance at creating the 'glories' of an ancient "Greater Israel". They had their chance to accept the real Messiah, and took a pass. Now they are no better than the Islamists because neither is following the true God. Trump will want to end this, but his 'partners' want something else. Toss into the mix the dispensationalist crazies (Cruz, Huckabee, and the mega-church types) who think Jesus is going to come along and 'rapture' His followers up before things get real bad. So 'escalation' doesn't worry them like it does normal people.
Powder keg.
Is Bibi still alive? All the reporting on the missile hit to his resident has been shut down. Looks like AI constructs are being broadcast that Bibi is alive. Spin? Don’t know.