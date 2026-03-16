Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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It doesn't take Sherlock's avatar
It doesn't take Sherlock
1h

So let me get this straight. We've been told all these years that we don't want nuclear war in the Middle East, so Iran has to have its nuclear program destroyed. Now, with no one really in charge of Iran, with various Iranian Guard sects operating autonomously, we are to believe the problem could be 'solved' by Israel lighting up the Persian desert with a nuclear weapon?

Zionism has a death grip on Israel right now. Bunch of crazies thinking this is their only and best chance at creating the 'glories' of an ancient "Greater Israel". They had their chance to accept the real Messiah, and took a pass. Now they are no better than the Islamists because neither is following the true God. Trump will want to end this, but his 'partners' want something else. Toss into the mix the dispensationalist crazies (Cruz, Huckabee, and the mega-church types) who think Jesus is going to come along and 'rapture' His followers up before things get real bad. So 'escalation' doesn't worry them like it does normal people.

Powder keg.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Is Bibi still alive? All the reporting on the missile hit to his resident has been shut down. Looks like AI constructs are being broadcast that Bibi is alive. Spin? Don’t know.

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