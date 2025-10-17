Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

word is Bourla asking for a 50 foot space between him and RFK Jr. going forward in any meetings in WH for he senses Bobby Jr. may pummel him, rightly so. Bourla needs some disciplining. RFK Jr. styling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
2h

😹Loving it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture