Is it ok for Saudi to go nuclear? Who made this decision within USA to do this? Does this weaken the US and Israel argument that Iran cannot be nuclear? Is Saudi as big a threat? why or why not? your
view? 'SAUDI GOES NUCLEAR', should we be concerned? what is to stop Saudi Arabia from using the nuclear rods etc. to enrich and then make nuclear weapons against Israel or other Gulf States or USA?
Some say now that our POTUS Trump has become Jimmy Cater. Your opinion? I cannot see the similarity.
Should we be concerned re the Saudi US agreement on nuclear? Is this a step in wrong direction?
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