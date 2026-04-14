It was George Bush Jr. and the failure and lies about WMD and invasion was the greatest foreign policy disaster in US history…now this war under Trump (bombing Iran) is now the greatest foreign policy disaster in US history…without question, a devastating foreign policy blunder. I predict the war will drag on for a long while for Iran wants this now and will not let it go; POTUS Trump is trapped, and wants an off-ramp badly and is seeking one. The blockade is NOT one. Not a way to end this. This is escalation, this is being trapped. He was badly misled and he is near 80 years old, this must be taking a heavy toll on him. I do feel sympathy for POTUS Trump and want God to grant him favor and grace. All 13 US military bases in the Middle East have been destroyed or badly damaged by Iran. The news FOX fraud is not telling you the truth. USA lost more aircraft in one day rescuing the downed pilot (thank God) than on any day since Vietnam.

Leake teaser: “Civilizations Die from Suicide, Not From Murder”

Yes, we fucked up big big big bombing Iran and Trump is trapped, no where to turn for the entire world has turned its back…they say ‘not my war, you did not consult us’…

and POTUS Trump must come forward and deal with this. He got us here due to the functional dry-drunk sexual predator whiskey Pete Hegseth et al…that inept incompetent wanna be ‘men’ ilk…

Those innocent children! and while at it daddy Trump or Jesus Trump, apologize mea cupla it, for the catastrophic OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel Sahin Weissman Tureci Moderna BioNTech Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine you approved and which ended up killing many people! Yes, your OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine did not save ONE life…stop saying that…it is a lie!

Please! Until you do mea culpa, you wear this Sir, in all my respects to you! And I support you still.

Now we are confronted with the morass of the Iran Bombing for NO reason! For USA. We circle the drain! The greatest nation on earth USA and the mightiest military on earth is being fucked up and rag-dolled by Iran…imagine that…by the ‘dominant minority’ as Leake explains…

Now Leake takes on on a seminal piece about Toynbee that is very relevant today…

‘As he saw it, a civilization collapses not from external conquest, but from internal rot. This “suicide” is not a sudden act but a process of self-disintegration.’

In his view, civilizations grow strong when a “creative minority”—an elite group of leaders—meets environmental, military, or social challenges. The majority follows not by coercion but through willing imitation. Growth continues so long as the minority retains its creative vitality and inspires collective effort.

Decline begins when this creative minority degenerates into a “ dominant minority .”

Proud and complacent about its past successes, the erstwhile creative minority idolizes its own power and prestige, loses moral authority, and begins to rule by force rather than from genuine care, responsibility, and desire to build and create.

Hubris, nationalism, militarism, and the pursuit of material comfort replace creative innovation. Society fractures into a “schism” between the alienated “internal proletariat” (the masses who remain geographically inside the civilization but withdraw their trust and faith in the elite, and the elite that is increasingly detached from the material reality of the people it rules.’

Now look at this, we did and gone and did and gone did done that, we fucked up big, and I big mad! with the Epstein cover-up aided by Kash Patel FBI and AG Bondi aka Pom Pom Pam Bambi…two complete inept clowns…two morons….FOX dolts…did damaged to the females hurt by these pedophile males who run in daddy Trump’s circles (note I did not say daddy Trump) who only sought justice. shame on Patel and Bondi Bambi…

but Leake shares sage from Toynbee

Dealing with how “Civilizations Die from Suicide, Not From Murder”

Arnold Toynbee’s famous thesis finds stunning expression in the West.

My brother from another mother Leake waxes again, warmly!

That is Trump’s Commerce Secretary Lutnick above with Epstein discussing sea-shells and the beautiful white corralled sand…of the island…sssshhh, do not ask, understand this is just like when RFK Jr. when dinosaur bone hunting with Epstein. ssshhhh

‘Hubris, nationalism, militarism, and the pursuit of material comfort replace creative innovation. Society fractures into a “schism” between the alienated “internal proletariat” (the masses who remain geographically inside the civilization but withdraw their trust and faith in the elite, and the elite that is increasingly detached from the material reality of the people it rules.

A “time of troubles” ensues—marked by internal conflict, class warfare, and futile attempts to freeze the status quo through imperial expansion and domination of other tribes. These actions are symptoms of decline. The civilization has already committed suicide by failing to respond in a creative and productive way to the challenges it faces.

Toynbee illustrated the pattern repeatedly. In the Hellenic case, Rome’s imperial machinery could not compensate for the spiritual exhaustion and social alienation that rotted the republic. Pressure from the barbarians on the frontier merely accelerated the collapse that had occurred internally in the way a storm knocks down an old tree whose core was already dying.

It’s consoling to note that Toynbee did not regard decline as inevitable. He believed that human agency matters, and that it may be possible for a new creative minority to slow or even stop the decline. Civilizations die because they choose—through undue pride, complacency, hubris, greed, and a disconnection from reality—to stop maintaining and building.

Toynbee died in 1975. Were he alive today, he would certainly see in the West a perfect illustration of this thesis.’

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