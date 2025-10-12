‘Hamas leader in Gaza: ‘We received guarantees—the war is completely over’

Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas’ delegation to the cease-fire talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, declared that mediators and the US provided assurances that the war had ended; added that the deal includes a permanent cease-fire and the opening of Rafah Crossing’

Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya announced Thursday night that the terror group had received international guarantees confirming the end of the war, following the agreement reached for a cease-fire and hostage release.

“The world was astonished by the sacrifice, resilience, and patience of the people of Gaza,” al-Hayya said in a statement broadcast to Gazans, coinciding with the end of Israel’s security cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. The government session, originally scheduled to begin immediately afterward, was delayed until 10 p.m. Hamas leader in Gaza: ‘We received guarantees—the war is completely over’

“We tell the heroes of the resistance: as you were men in battle, you were also men at the negotiating table. The enemy committed massacre after massacre and repeatedly obstructed mediation efforts. Despite these ongoing violations, we continued the negotiations and made every effort to stop the war.” Al-Hayya said Hamas had “dealt responsibly with the American president’s plan” and submitted a response “that serves our people and prevents further bloodshed.” He added that the agreement marks “the end of the war and the aggression against the Palestinian people, and the start of implementing a permanent cease-fire.” Hamas leader in Gaza: ‘We received guarantees—the war is completely over’

Al-Hayya said Hamas had “dealt responsibly with the American president’s plan” and submitted a response “that serves our people and prevents further bloodshed.” He added that the agreement marks “the end of the war and the aggression against the Palestinian people, and the start of implementing a permanent cease-fire.”

“The deal includes the entry of humanitarian aid, the opening of the Rafah crossing, and the exchange of prisoners,” al-Hayya said. “We received guarantees from the mediators and from the U.S. administration, and everyone confirmed that the war has completely ended. We will continue to work with all national and Islamic forces to complete the next steps.”

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.