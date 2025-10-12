Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Terry Anderson
I think Trump is above receiving the Nobel.

Dave aka Geezermann
So, that Hamas leader is clearly blaming Israel for the war, and calling Israel the aggressor. This is expected from a terrorist group of muslims who lie. Not that Netanyahu is innocent, he is not.

I do not expect this peace deal to hold, even though Trump has secured guarantees from other nations. Hamas cannot be trusted.

Trump is a peace-maker. But we live in a word controlled by the evil one, the adversary, who controls the heads of many governments and the US deep state as well. There will be no true lasting peace until the return of the Messiah.

