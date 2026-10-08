pedophile madness and links to high society Palm Beach DC type males (some say Trump knows them) and AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi’s cover up of it, and the hiring of Hegseth and Patel to head military and FBI when both are drunkards and most unqualified…I mean….to staff your cabinet at a most consequential time with morons and idiots from FOX news? podcast and media people? to put RFK Jr., a tree hugging environmental lawyer as I understand, to head HHS? when over one year all he has done is post shirtless, taken ice baths, handled snakes, pumped on roids, talked specious nonsense him and his morons at the health agencies…I mean, maybe a case can in deed be made…but I want daddy T to rise above this and get to Rushmore. I think he has time to fix all the above and more. I have faith and hope in him still. I do think he means well and wants the best for USA. I support him, disasters and all. Just think of who is on the bench both sides. Beavis and Butt-head.