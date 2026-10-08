Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
Oct 8Edited

In the "worst POTUS ever" contest, Trump has Carter beat by a country mile - it's not even close.

Carter was inept, yes, but Carter wasn't anywhere near as corrupt or malevolent as Trump.

BY DESIGN, Trump is doing all he can to destroy the US on the global stage - BY DESIGN.

The COVID Crime; the Epstein Crime; the Crypto and Digital fast-tracking; feeding existing conflicts and creating new ones; destabilizing economies and the existing world order - by these and other ways, Trump is assisting the global Bank Cabal to take down the US and implement the New World Order.

Mark my words, watch as the US continues to fall in global status as the Trump regime continues.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 8

Trump can still go down in history as one of the best but it looks near impossible with the midterms...he will need spend last 2 years reversing lots of what he has done the first 2....appealing to the MAGA base is NOT USA...he is learning that now in the polls.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture