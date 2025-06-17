Is it that because it is Christians being killed by radical islamists that no one cares? Where is the media? Time and again we see Christians killed in African nations & the media is no where to be
seen; why? "Foreign-funded jihadist groups and radicalized Fulani herdsmen are pushing southward in deadly waves, slaughtering Christian farming communities under the banner of conquest."
This must end now!
‘Over a Hundred More Christians Massacred by Islamists in Nigeria in Ongoing Genocide Campaign — Where is the Media Coverage?’
GWP shared:
‘Fulani Islamic militants have unleashed another round of unspeakable violence on the village of Yelewata in Nigeria’s Benue State.
Over the weekend, attackers stormed homes, locked families inside, and set them ablaze — killing over 100 civilians, including women and children.
The attack, which began late Friday and stretched into the early hours of Saturday, left dozens missing and hundreds injured. With no access to medical aid, survivors watched their communities reduced to ash.
Benue is located in Nigeria’s “Middle Belt,” an important where the Muslim North meets the Christian South.’
___
Christians were k!lled by the IDF in Gaza, too (not just since Oct 7, but ongoing), and in Syria by the IDF, etc. No one cared then, either. The slaughter of Christians in the M E since the Rothschilds state was formed has been ongoing and epic. But, no one cared because it doesn't suit the BS, scripted narrative of "muslim bad". People really need to have better understanding / and do legit researching of ACTUAL history, agendas, and lies. But that doesn't suit the false narratives and propaganda pushed for decades, does it? Nope. The third oldest Christian church in the world was in Palestine til the IDF finally "got rid of it" while "turning Gaza into glass" in their latest ethnic cleansing and gen0cide of humanity. This latest gen0cide in the M E has pretty much eradicated the remaining 30% or so of Christians in the region of the true (and actual) semites, with bloodlines going back to the time of Christ. But 🤫. Stay focused on the propaganda being fed to the sheople that the C_A radicalized muslims are the ONLY problem and BAD "ones"and about what's going on globally and who's behind it. And just because the crimes against humanity by Bibi (and the Rothschilds state) are finally being pointed out and scrutinized does NOT mean support for the "other side". Get the US, and it's color-revolution, dark-money agencies, out of the M E altogether; and stop the heinous psy0ps and global "Operation Gladio" that's been the work of the globalists through the US/!srael shadow g0vt for generations.
Jesus said that they would hate his followers in the same way that he was hated. It started then and has continued.
By the way, Is anyone going to buy a TRUMP cell phone with Palantir features?? 🤨