threw off the blue flag & joined the fraud Iraqi/Afghanistan for the fake OBL and bombings & lost 160 precious soldiers as did the US who lost precious soldiers for NOTHING! It was Canada that joined the US in WW I and WW II, in Afghanistan and Iraq…Trump must be reminded that it is Canada that is and always was the buffer to the former Soviet Union in Cold War… and has provided protection for USA from the north for decades…

It is time Canada grows up and does like America, have a big strong military and nuclear weapons. Do like UK. Do like South Africa. Do like France. Do like Russia and Pakistan and India. Do like the other nuclear powers. Canada is the 2nd largest land mass in the world and must grow up now, put on its big boy pants and defend itself similarly. Take similar steps. Stop being in the shadows of the USA. Thank you, USA, for what you have done across time for Canada. But Canada now must defend it’s borders by itself. With a strong military and nuclear weapons too if that is what it will take in the future world so that bad actors will not aggress. If nuclear weapons buy you respect and ‘hands-off’ then Canada should get its set. IMO.

If USA was the best friend to Canada, best friend, bosom buddies, and all of a sudden, a POTUS uses language and posture like this, then can you imagine what an enemy to Canada can say or do? Thus, Canada needs to wake up and step up and protect its borders and sovereignty.

Canada and USA are the two greatest nations on this God’s earth, and I am committed to both and hold allegiance to both flags (and my isle of birth). I will defend both. These 2 nations have a unique bond and these actions by the Trump government seeks to tear them apart. It is important that this be reversed and stopped now so that wounds can heal. The best kindest caring peoples live in these 2 nations. No doubt elsewhere resides tremendous, fabulous peoples. Too. Not everything is about money and needs to be solved via economic war and hardships on hard-working peoples. Canada has done more for USA unlike any other nation. There is something to be said about that. Canada-USA relationship is not something to be trifled with and messed with.

IMO, what Trump is doing is very very wrong and makes no sense…I support him, big, yet he is wrong in this matter how he is managing it…it is reckless and dangerous to the well-being of people, peoples’ livelihoods, both sides of the border. To nations like Canada that the USA has a unique and beneficial relationship with.

Also, I think it is time Canada sees about its military, strengthen it, buy equipment from all global military suppliers, and get nuclear weapons on its soil like all those nations with nuclear weapons. So that Canada for the first time, protects itself, and does not depend on USA, defends its own territory and sovereignty. USA has done enough defending Canada. Now Canada must pull its own weight. Canadians must move away from reliance on USA for its own military strength. So, time to enhance Canada’s military and to place nuclear weapons on its soil.

Trump’s statement to not take military off the table to take Greenland, Canada et al. was irresponsible, inflammatory, wrong, and said all that needed to be said. It was disastrous. Did I hear correct that POTUS Trump said military was not off the table? Did he mean Canada? Even Greenland? But I mean I am very confused by the language. Bothered by it. What if a nation said that about USA? I am hoping Trump misspoke.

That said, putting that aside for a bit, is it time to change course and the nature of the relationship? Canada and US based on Trump’s now positions? I hope not. Canada and US relationship is unique, yet Trump’s posture threatens it. I hope Trump finds the way to explain what he meant and mea culpas. I do not care if he was drunk when he said it, and it must be taken seriously. In a rapid manner, Trump has ruptured the long strong beneficial relationship with Canada.

See President John Kennedy’s address to the Canadian Parliament below. See a small taste here:

Start JFK here:

‘Geography has made us neighbors. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies. Those whom nature hath so joined together, let no man put asunder.

What unites us is far greater than what divides us. The issues and irritants that inevitably affect all neighbors are small deed in comparison with the issues that we face together--above all the somber threat now posed to the whole neighborhood of this continent--in fact, to the whole community of nations. But our alliance is born, not of fear, but of hope. It is an alliance that advances what we are for, as well as opposes what we are against.

And so it is that when we speak of our common attitudes and relationships, Canada and the United States speak in 1961 in terms of unity. We do not seek the unanimity that comes to those who water down all issues to the lowest common denominator--or to those who conceal their differences behind fixed smiles--or to those who measure unity by standards of popularity and affection, instead of trust and respect.’

End JFK here.

But POTUS Trump has made some inflammatory remarks and even threatening ones of military? Why? Saying Canada is to become US’s 51st State? Military action? Is this all a joke?

What should Canada do? If its best global friend uses such heated near-threatening language. Is it threatening? Is it an economic war? Should Canada not protect itself? No? Going forward?

But to say, even in a joke you will consider using US military on Canada? Stunned me. A nation that has stood with USA forever…it is unthinkable and near unforgiveable. What did Trump mean? Was he thinking? I as a supporter of him ask a serious question. If I did not think he was sane and I do, and think he was a benevolent person, then I would have said he was insane. Canada and USA have lived side by side for decades, centuries and to just like that turn it all on its head? FAct is that Canada and the US existed way before Trump and will exist when he is gone and all the MAGA is faded away. Trump is no God or savior. And all the money leeches you see standing next to Trump are and will be footnotes in history.

I urge POTUS Trump to tone down, step back and apologize to Canada and other nations for this crazy stance and upheaval and work to conduct the right diplomacy etc. And find the solution. It can be solved. So that people can live side by side and the future can unfold for all peoples. POTUS Trump, I have argued for you, defended you, worked for you and still support you and feel strongly you are not malevolent. Many have said you were re COVID and the deadly OWS and Bourla Bancel Malone et al. mRNA vaccines. I have said you were not malevolent.

I sure hope that POTUS Trump stops taking input from the idiots working for him (must be some of the most stupid morons ever to have him making these statements) and understands the disaster he is about to create in lives, people’s day to day living on both sides of the border. That he is damaging good long-standing relationships. Canadians do not think twice when it comes to America. To a Canadian, an American is like a brother or sister and to just come now and inject such acrimony and anger? Go ask the Canadian on the street how they feel about Trump today?

