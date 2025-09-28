But is it Tylenol itself or is it acetaminophen? Should the discussion be about any pain reliever containing acetaminophen? Yet my look does not indicate that there is a direct link to autism by Tylenol or ingredient acetaminophen…the data just is not there and it does a disservice to the public to create drama and hysteria falsely.

But back to metabolic disease for a moment and where is the focus on that Bobby Jr.? MD.

Although the specific definition health care professionals use may vary somewhat, metabolic syndrome or disease (MD/MS) generally includes having three or more of the following characteristics: a larger waistline, high triglyceride level, low HDL cholesterol (also called “good” cholesterol), high blood pressure and a blood glucose level that is higher than normal.

This is where the focus has to be Bobby Jr. and press conferences on this.

Having metabolic syndrome can increase your risk of developing:

Type 2 diabetes. If you don’t make lifestyle changes to control your excess weight, you may develop insulin resistance, which can cause your blood sugar levels to rise. Eventually, insulin resistance can lead to type 2 diabetes.

Heart and blood vessel disease. High cholesterol and high blood pressure can contribute to the buildup of plaques in your arteries. These plaques can narrow and harden your arteries, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

Prevention

A lifelong commitment to a healthy lifestyle may prevent the conditions that cause metabolic syndrome. A healthy lifestyle includes:

Getting at least 30 minutes of physical activity most days

Eating plenty of vegetables, fruits, lean protein and whole grains

Limiting saturated fat and salt in your diet

Maintaining a healthy weight

Not smoking’

SOURCE:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/metabolic-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20351916

Back to Tylenol-autism:

Why use a bogus confounded poorly conducted weak qualitative garbage study based largely on mother recall as your smoking gun?

This study, pure scientific academic junk…

Diddier Prada, Beate Ritz, Ann Z. Bauer, Andrea A. Baccarelli. Evaluation of the evidence on acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders using the Navigation Guide methodology. Environmental Health, 2025; 24 (1) DOI: 10.1186/s12940-025-01208-0

Makary is a clown and must be fired for his drivel. I think he weakens the public health departments. who does that, which serious scientist does that and you conduct yourself as one, making those unfounded claims?…Not this red-herring misdirection ploy Tylenol-autism away from deadly failed Malone Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccine and vaccine in general and their harms, this is just a concocted ploy to deceive the nation…we went through this in COVID, and you Bobby Jr. yourself railed against this garbage science and podium speak to bullshit the nation…we were proud you were with us…then!

where is the breaking news podium with POTUS Trump and the famous 4 regarding removal of mRNA vaccine, the one the Garden Gnome helped develop? where is that RFK Jr.? How come Moderna’s SPIKEVAX COVID vaccine for 6 month old infants is still on market in USA? How come COVID mRNA vaccines are still on childhood schedule RFK Jr.? On CDC’s recommendations. How come? Yet we get this cluster about Tylenol and autism? I still support you Bobby Jr., but this was shameful. Lost tremendous capital there.

we all know that excess of anything can overdose e.g. excess acetaminophen can be toxic to the liver and can kill, we know this. always did. yet how come all other nations that do NOT have the autism issue we are reporting in USA yet still use as much or more acetaminophen and similar for fever etc. how come? where is their autism?

Point is moderation and common sense is key and always get expert input and always in anything use the lowest dose for the shortest duration yet also ensure using the ‘correct’ effective dose…

roughly and I am not your clinician, consult yours:

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.