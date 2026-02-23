Is Laura Loomer correct in her anger & frustration that Hegseth approved U.S. and Qatar to sign deal to open a Qatari "air force facility," in the U.S., at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. I think
she is, rightly placed, this is outrageous! Qatar is one of the largest funders of Islamic terror. Now they are being rewarded by getting a QATARI Air Force Base in Idaho? Loomer: This is outrageous.
Mandelson, that above in his drawers, is UK ambassador to the US in Epstein’s frolics…
Now to Loomer…
Loomer:
“What the hell is going on?
Why are we trying to train more Muslims how to fly planes on US soil? Didn’t we already learn our lesson?
Why are we encouraging more Islamic infiltration of our country by the funders of HAMAS and the Muslim Brotherhood?
This is very bad for our national security.
Qatar is one of the largest funders of Islamic terror. Now they are being rewarded by getting a QATARI Air Force Base in Idaho?
This is outrageous. We are allowing the Islamic enemy to gain so much ground in our country.
I will never support this.”
I AGREE WITH HER!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Loomer:
‘If the GOP continues to Islamify our country and continues to allow funders of Islamic terrorism from Qatar to come into our country when they have a documented history of funding Islamic terror, I am not voting in 2026 and won’t be able to encourage others to vote either.
I didn’t vote for the Islamification of my country.
If the GOP is going to allow Muslims to have military bases on US soil when they know these Qataris are funding HAMAS and the Muslim Brotherhood, then voting in 2026 is a waste of time.’
Loomer:
‘Never thought I’d see Republicans give terror financing Muslims from Qatar a MILITARY BASE on US soil so they can murder Americans. I don’t think I’ll be voting in 2026. I cannot in good conscience make any excuses for the harboring of jihadis. This is where I draw the line,” she wrote in yet another tweet.’
‘NOW - U.S. and Qatar sign deal to open a Qatari "air force facility," in the U.S., at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.’
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
RESOLVX HEALTH
Also:
As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Loomer often oversteps her common sense, maybe she needs to reign in her doomerism. She is one of those "FAGA" social media "influencers" who is in it for the clicks and the money, and to do that she has to sew doubt and fear in her followers. That is why I am not a follower of her, though she has brought up some important issues in the past.
She and others like her are doing more harm than good to Trump's agenda. Let The Man Work. And yes, Trump IS in charge.
Once again, who is really running the show - not the POTUS selected/appointed clowns and puppets. BTW are you sure Bobbie has a real medical degree?> I understand he's taking testosterone/hormone treatments while alleging he's a fitness specialist. Are you sure his med degree isn't from YouTube or Tacky Tok?