injured in this way and yes many have died both sides in this horrible, twisted war and we mourn for both Israeli and Gazan…I do. Especially its children, innocent people both sides. America continues to be a humanitarian nation and while its foreign policy of past has done lots of damage e.g. Iraq fraud WMD, Gulf of Tonkin Vietnam lie etc., it also has intervened where and when it had to and we must never forget this, USA has shed its blood and treasure and sought nothing other than a plot of land to bury its fallen.

I see what Loomer is saying on the one hand. Yet if the US can legitimately help some Gazans legitimately injured by Israeli forces get to the US for medical treatment, and this can be done safely then it should. It is a government policy and decision, not mine or yours. Beyond us. But I have no issue once it is safe and people fully vetted. It may be that the State Department etc. may have intel or thinks that there could be ‘well’ not legitimately injured people slipping in using this system to get into USA and be destructive. This happens globally and to the US before. In that manner I understand why to stop this especially if we cannot vouch for the vetting and there are problems. Again, I do not have the details and am not part of any decision-making. No doubt this is a terrible situation and if there is a way to legitimately help injured people safely (not just Gazans) then we can and should. Always. Always safeguarding local people first in decision making. If we cannot be assured of safe vetting and the like, then this cannot happen. I think any nation should act this way. Safely, taking safety first.

“All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are being stopped while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days,” the US state department wrote in a statement posted on X.

On Friday, Ms Loomer, a Maga loyalist, posted several times about Heal Palestine, a humanitarian aid group, allegedly facilitating the evacuation of Gazans injured by Israeli forces to the US for medical treatment.

According to its website, the NGO has helped evacuate 148 people from Gaza, including 63 injured children.’

Writing on X, Ms Loomer said: “The Trump administration needs to shut this abomination down ASAP before a family member of one of these Gazans goes rogue and kills Americans for Hamas.”

She also called for those responsible for approving humanitarian visas to the children and their families to be fired.’

___

