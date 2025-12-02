Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

Paul, again, I'm disappointed in you for even asking that kind of question. Do not align yourself with the fake MAGA "influencers" who are being paid to undermine Trump and keep America enslaved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Chris Weisdorf's avatar
Chris Weisdorf
28m

Great piece! It covers every point. Agree completely. It's too bad everything is going to hell in a handbasket. But the first step in solving a problem is to admit you have one in the first place. Works like this get us half way there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture