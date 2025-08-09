What is going on? NYC is circling the drain and maybe no turning back? The entire city is being rag-dolled by illegals and sinister malevolent persons including some government officials and the hard-working tax-payer may be forced to border up, with metal coverings.

It seems senseless or is there a motive? Did this recent killing by shooter Shane Tamura sink any compassion for killer Luigi Mangione? Is this MKUltra? Some strong whispers? What is causing this? Density of targets? Mental illness? COVID? Politics? What? Illegals? Too much pressure on the system? What? Really fatherless homes? Access to guns? Easy? What? Did COVID damage us badly such that many like these people abound, where the lockdowns and masks removed civility and the human connection, removing the predictability particulars about life? Have we become a grievance society? I was in NYC Manhattan recently and just like that, a man, looked African IMO, maybe an illegal, just stood at the lights with 100 of us waiting, and pulled out his willie and started masturbating and everyone just moved an inch and went about life. Is this it now?

‘Midtown Manhattan contains multitudes. It is a thrumming center of global commerce, proudly avoided by many locals. It is the mecca of American tourism, a maze of world-famous landmarks routinely swarmed by visitors.

And now, for some, it may be earning an unsettling new distinction: a spot-lit setting for brazen acts of premeditated violence.

On Monday afternoon, a gunman who had driven from Nevada parked his car outside a Park Avenue office tower and took the lives of four people inside. Officials said he was targeting the headquarters of the National Football League, apparently aggrieved by the organization’s handling of brain injuries in the sport.

It was a stunning spasm of violence in a city where mass public shootings are exceedingly rare and in a neighborhood that is statistically safer than most others. Yet it was also the latest in a string of incidents in which a person had ventured to the district, the geographical heart of New York, with deadly intent.’

Are citizens safe? Are executives in office towers safe? Not about planes crashing into buildings now, it’s about who is coming up the elevator???

A small part of the nation’s largest city has attracted people bent on killing to draw attention to their causes. The man who killed four people at a Park Avenue office tower was the latest.

Some residents have grown concerned that a neighborhood whose fortunes have seesawed — most recently struggling to overcome the commercial erosion of the Covid-19 pandemic — could have a new identity as a target for anyone carrying a deadly grievance against some symbol of power.

“It does worry me,” said Daniel A. Biederman, president of the Bryant Park Corporation and the 34th Street Partnership, a pair of business improvement districts in Midtown. “There are so many well-publicized executives out there in this area. New York is where these people are.”

The roughly two and a quarter square miles that make up Midtown have nearly ubiquitous surveillance video coverage — and proximity to the headquarters of many news organizations. People seeking to make a public statement against high-profile individuals or corporations are magnetically drawn there.

