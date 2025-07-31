Political suicide if she did not vote for the iron dome and she knew it. so this lady is smart, young, smart, she UNDERSTANDS the game.

‘Nevertheless, voting to support continued funding was extremely revealing for what it says about Ocasio-Cortez’s grander ambitions.

Indeed, not only did her vote mark a clear break with other members of the progressive “Squad,” who made up five of the six objections.

More importantly, it positioned Ocasio-Cortez closer to the Democratic mainstream at a time when her name has been brought up as a candidate for the Senate, and potentially even President.’

Further, this vote positions the congresswoman well vis-à-vis Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who trails Ocasio-Cortez by 19-points (55 percent to 36 percent) in a poll reported by Politico.

This is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez has broken from the progressive wing in order to strengthen her candidacy for higher office, although it is the most serious.

In 2021, in the wake of another war between Israel and Gaza, Ocasio-Cortez publicly lobbied against Iron Dome funding only to reverse course and vote “present.” At the time, MSNBC called her actions a bid to “preserve the possibility of challenging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.”

President Ocasio-Cortez isn’t as far of a reach as it once was

by Douglas E. Schoen

In a move that surprised many on both sides of the political aisle, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) recently voted — with an overwhelming majority of House Democrats and Republicans — to support funding for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

To be sure, Ocasio-Cortez’s vote made little difference to the final tally. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), which could have cut U.S. support, was shot down 422-6.

Much like that vote, Ocasio-Cortez has maintained her image as a critic of Israel, but one who recognizes its right to exist and to self-defense, albeit her recent statements make it clear that she has an extremely narrow definition of “self-defense.”

This position, much closer to the wider Democratic Party and national electorate, is also in stark contrast with other progressive rising stars, such as Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani, the front-runner to be New York City’s next Mayor has said Israel should not exist as a Jewish State, expressed support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divest, Sanctions movement, and who has taken a decisively one-sided view to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks as well as the ensuring war.’