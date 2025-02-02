a threat response program to guard and RESPOND to ourselves? Is this all a money-making scheme like the term, the word ‘PANDEMIC’? And so, is the threat really from our own work, from ourselves, and less from ‘outside parties’, our own activities in biological research which really is a bioweapons program? Are we the enemy? Is this really a nice money-making scheme too?

Moreover, I/we argue we have never had a PANDEMIC…it is understandable that we need a vaccine program or something of the sorts to be simultaneous or pre-emptive to the clandestine biological research we conduct using high-risk dangerous pathogen. So, we need an antidote or prophylaxis (preventive) before we even do the research for it is likely there will be ‘leakage’ and release to the researchers, workers, surrounding cities etc. So, bioweapons biological research programs must be accompanied by a vaccine program, industry. Really a vaccine program is a military program. Both are. This is why DoD ran Operation Warp Speed (OWS) as part of the fraud PCR manufactured non-pandemic called COVID. COVID, OWS was a pure military operation, FDA, CDC, NIH etc. were fronts. I worked at HHS during this time and OWS was run by the US military (army and navy) from the 7th floor of HHS. In full.

Now Rose did some sleuthing on VAERS (CDC’s slumbering incompetent vaccine adverse event reporting system that must be gutted and replaced due to lack of comprehensive capture of data/events) and found this intriguing spike in myocarditis in 2003 and coincides with a smallpox vaccine deployed to US military in 2002. Good sleuthing and work.

Her question is key: “What the hell IS bioterrorism preparedness anyway?”

Again, back to the point up top I raised, which is: Is bioterrorism preparedness, set up for us to respond to ourselves? Again, another money-making entity for crooked people? The threat not being principally from outside, but from what we are doing on the HOMELAND?

She reports: “It turns out that the smallpox vaccine was first administered to U.S. military personnel in a systematic manner in December 2002. This initiative was part of a broader national program aimed at “bioterrorism preparedness”.

Our military personnel and select healthcare workers

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)