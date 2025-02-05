I myself, I admit, am trying to get up to steam with this and think of the implications, the benefits, risks, if this is a real assertion or just bloviating? Can this be an answer?

I ask, would this ‘muscular’ American foreign policy under Trump (some call it a ‘bully foreign policy, I do not agree with this contention) drive a new Cold War with the demand for enhanced global militarization and possible nuclear type weapons by small states weary of seeming US expansionism? As such, is Pax Americana DEAD? Was the ‘peace’ really due to hegemony? Pure military strength. What happens when China moves to take China for, they will soon?

“How Trump’s Gaza real estate dream took shape

President’s billionaire property developer friend and son-in-law are at centre of the ‘deal-of-a-lifetime’ to transform the Gaza Strip”

Hat-tip to Alex Berenson even if we do not agree on some issues:

Alex Berenson commenting on 47's assertions:

Start Alex here…

"With its Mediterranean beachfront, Gaza could become a new “Riviera,” he said.'

"This idea is insane. It is just short of genocide. It violates international treaties and laws against forced deportation. These aren’t dumb, useless climate change pacts, but crucial laws that keep countries from wars meant to take land by displacing existing populations.

As a practical matter, taking Gaza would be catastrophic, enmeshing the United States military in a colonial occupation without precedent in American history. Unlike our quasi-occupations of Iraq and Vietnam, we wouldn’t have a local government to work beside or to give us political cover. And how exactly would these deportations work? Would we be rounding up unwilling Palestinian men, women, and children and putting them on trucks? Those images would lead to a wave of Islamic terror that would dwarf make Sept. 11. Trump’s proposal also runs entirely contrary to his view of the Middle East and American military power more generally for THE LAST 20 YEARS — which is that America shouldn’t be fighting wars or undertaking the grand geopolitical initiatives known as “nation-building.” In fact, as much as any moment, Trump’s critique of George W. Bush’s Iraq war, his willingness to call it a “big, fat mistake,” that pushed him to the top of Republican primaries in 2016. — (That was then…)

— So what’s really happening here? There are a few possibilities. 1: Trump is serious. He is tired of hearing about Gaza and wants to make it the world’s problem, and he believes that Israel will be safer if it doesn’t have to deal with Palestinians in Gaza (and possibly the West Bank too). 2: Trump is semi-serious. He wants to light a fire under the Arab world to do something about Gaza, and he thinks this proposal will do so. He views this idea as a negotiating tactic. 3: Trump did it to distract the world from the fact that he’s going to let Israel do whatever it wants in Gaza. By the way, I am fine with letting Israel do what it wants in Gaza. (I know many of you disagree, but I think Israelis have the right to live without fear of mass terror attacks.) But that’s Israel’s problem, not ours. 4: Trump likes attention, and he hadn’t gotten enough Tuesday. — I don’t know which of these four possibilities is right. I’m not sure anyone does, maybe including Trump himself. But it doesn’t matter. They’re all terrible. The head of the most powerful country in the world, a nation with a nuclear arsenal big enough to kill billions of people, cannot be in it for the luluz, as the shitposters on 8-chan say. Repeatedly threatening territorial expansion makes the world unstable and dangerous. The leaders of major countries - nuclear-armed countries - cannot and do not act this way. And Democrats can’t be the only ones calling this idiocy out. Trump has a rollicking two weeks, he’s issued lots of executive orders, some legal and others maybe not. But Republicans, in Congress and out, need to stand up to him before he goes too far. It’s all fun 'n games until China invades Taiwan.’

End Alex here.

I go one step further than Alex…I ask who benefits, cui bono, FINANCIALLY? Was this about business? This new move? Can we be explained this? Who will get contracts to rebuild, who will own what? Who are the developers? How would you get these people to leave? To where? I am for Israel having the right to defend itself against attacks and defend its peoples. Fully. I want to see the hostages fully returned. I am for no war, only peace, and the regard and respect for human life, both sides. It is Israel to solve this issue, and it is capable. It is not for USA to become entangled in this. The Biden administration sought to constrain Israel as Obama sought to ensure Iran develops a nuclear weapon.

As we wrestle with these issues, New Orleans and partygoers get set to have a grand Super Bowl time…do you get the madness? Where Kanye who visited a President several times and in the White House, brings his woman to Oscars fully nude. I just wonder how the world looks at America, this the greatest nation on earth.

