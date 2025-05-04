‘Just nine illegal migrants were released into the US during President Trump’s first 100 days in office — compared to 184,000 in the same period last year then-President Biden, border czar Tom Homan said Tuesday.’

Would the US rid itself of dependence on China? In the end of this madness? This must be the aim.

??

what is your opinion? Is more praise due?

Only nine illegal immigrants released into US during Trump’s first 100 days — 99.99% drop from same period under Biden: Homan

Only nine illegal immigrants released into US during Trump’s first 100 days — 99.99% drop from same period under Biden: Homan

‘Just nine illegal migrants were released into the US during President Trump’s first 100 days in office — compared to 184,000 in the same period last year then-President Biden, border czar Tom Homan said Tuesday.

The stunning figures came as the White House marked a 99.99% decrease in so-called “gotaways” — unlawful entrants not turned back whom the administration called “the top threat to public safety.”

“In that same time frame that we released nine, [the Biden administration] released 184,000 illegal aliens in the country,” Homan said on “Fox and Friends” early Tuesday.’