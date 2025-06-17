Is POTUS Trump tacitly telling us that America is officially joining on in the war between Israel and Iran? I DO NOT think that is wise...let Israel deal with the nuclear program, NOT USA...we would
be entering this conflict and we would become targets for 1000 years...did POTUS Trump threaten Iran in this post? “They should have signed the deal. What a waste of life.”
Tells everyone to evacuate Tehran…be careful everyone, the muslim arab world is looking on but when they need to take a side, they WILL side with Iran. It is always ‘me and my brother and me and my cousin against the world, shin, shia, does not matter’.
