set an example health-wise, but really who care what the HHS Secretary does and his lifestyle, he must be entitled to his personal affairs, but he has put his physique out there (and used it as part of his package) especially as an older man and this is critical. If it is all a lie, as to if it is real, then shame on all involved. If his body and physique is due to his own hard work in gym, then huge praise but I do not think so. It is impossible for him to drive that muscle mass and thickness etc. without any form of steroid use at his age. Impossible. and that fast. If there is some form of steroid use, which I suspect, then he must come clean now and extoll the NON-use of steroids given how dangerous they can be, even via death. Because he is looked up at as a leader and young males and older men will do it and could be harmed. He is a role model and made himself that. and so, it comes with responsibility. This is not the usual, ‘you do not need to do what I do and I am not your role model’…that’s bullshit, listen to me good RFK Jr., you made yourself a role model. So, you must put some skin in the game. If it is some form of steroid use and the public thinks so, then you must now come out and speak against such use. I think he is a good human being and so must set the example.

Bottom line, if there is steroid use by RFK Jr. to impact his physique, it is his business etc. yet he must tell the nation’s youth, males etc. to not follow his example for it can be catastrophic for them! There is indeed a cost.

Remember NFL Raiders star Lyle Alzado in above photo? He admitted at his death that steroid use did that to him, cut him down. Remember Rich Piana and his body building and his sudden death and it was from steroid use. Massive.

If RFK Jr. is using steroids, he must be honest with the nation as the young men and older males will start using and it can be deadly. If he is not, he must also declare that knowing others will not stop looking into his steroid use (or not) and the veracity of his statement.