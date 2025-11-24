Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
26m

I think a very fair question.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Liz Alpert's avatar
Liz Alpert
4h

My opinion for what it’s worth 😆 is testosterone. Plus he works out hard and maybe carnivore diet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture