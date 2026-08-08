Is Russia & China looking closely at how much the US has burnt through it's weapon stockpile, needed missiles, interceptors in the failed Iran war? I think so! 'The U.S. Is Burning Through Weapons in
in Iran. Russia and China Are Taking Note. The Iran war has depleted U.S. weapons stockpiles, resulting in a significant erosion of firepower. A more drawn-out Iran conflict benefits Moscow and
Beijing, some analysts say.’ All this as Iran flexes, refusing to re-open Hormuz.
‘Iran Issues List of Demands, Complicating Efforts to Reopen Strait
The head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until the United States met certain conditions.’
and now reports are that
Trump’s top general (Dan Caine) is ‘looking for an off-ramp’ from Iran war as US military options remain limited, sources say
‘President Trump’s war against Iran has depleted U.S. weapons stockpiles to troubling levels, siphoning supplies from Asia and Europe, according to senior officials.
The rapidly shrinking supply of air-defense missiles and other critical weaponry in Europe and Asia not only leaves the U.S. military less equipped, but could also leave Russia and China feeling emboldened should they contemplate a potential conflict with the United States, experts said.
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Bombing Iran burned through thousands of multimillion-dollar missiles that contain precision parts from a global web of suppliers and can take years to produce. Defending against Iran’s retaliatory barrages has worn down U.S. stocks of air-defense missiles to an extent that has privately alarmed top officials in the Trump administration and has led to the United States’ delaying deliveries to European and Asian customers.’
Over the last few weeks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine has privately made clear to other top Trump advisers that the US needs to find an off-ramp from the war with Iran — because the military options on the table to escalate the conflict could backfire and airpower alone is unlikely to achieve President Donald Trump’s stated objectives, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
“Caine is looking for an off ramp,” one of the sources said bluntly.
Caine is not alone in his view that the war has reached a crossroads. He has discussed concerns about the military options for escalating the conflict and raised the prospect of finding an off-ramp from the war with other key Cabinet officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, two of the sources said.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It doesn't matter that the US has depleted its stockpile of conventional weapons. Anyone thinking of that as an "opportunity" will have in mind the largest nuclear arsenal of any country on Earth. That will give pause to any ambitions. The hordes of psycho war hawks in the US government are ever-ready.
I dont understand why our amount of important weapons like Patriots, Atacms etc are publicly discussed by DC officials?
Seems damn ignorant.
Or is it all hogwash to keep enemies guessing?
Anyone notice the huge increase of "Russia doing this, drone, bombs, etc" in the EU? Seems like BS to me. Now Ukraine bombs Bulgaria? Does dipwad Zelensky want Bulgaria to start bombing Ukraine also? Zelensky also threatened to bomb Iran.
Dont people see Ukraine is trying to expand the war? Draw in NATO, anyone?