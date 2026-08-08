Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
12h

It doesn't matter that the US has depleted its stockpile of conventional weapons. Anyone thinking of that as an "opportunity" will have in mind the largest nuclear arsenal of any country on Earth. That will give pause to any ambitions. The hordes of psycho war hawks in the US government are ever-ready.

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4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Chad's avatar
Chad
11h

I dont understand why our amount of important weapons like Patriots, Atacms etc are publicly discussed by DC officials?

Seems damn ignorant.

Or is it all hogwash to keep enemies guessing?

Anyone notice the huge increase of "Russia doing this, drone, bombs, etc" in the EU? Seems like BS to me. Now Ukraine bombs Bulgaria? Does dipwad Zelensky want Bulgaria to start bombing Ukraine also? Zelensky also threatened to bomb Iran.

Dont people see Ukraine is trying to expand the war? Draw in NATO, anyone?

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