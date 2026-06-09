demoralized.’ ‘Adam Serwer: Pete Hegseth is trying to resegregate the military’…

Someone said POTUS Carlson?

‘The Betrayal of Black Patriots

They devoted their lives to serving the United States. Now the nation’s top military leader is sending the message that they’re not welcome.’

‘Pete Hegseth blocked woman from leaving room and sexually assaulted her after she said no, accuser claims in police report

The police report said that Hegseth, tapped as Trump’s defense secretary, physically blocked the door to stop the woman from leaving his hotel room before sexually assaulting her’…

“JANE DOE stated the next memory she had was when she was in an unknown room” with Hegseth, who she said “took her phone from her hands” and, when she attempted to leave, “blocked the door with his body,” according to what she told investigators.

Doe said she remembered Hegseth’s military dog-tags “hovering over her face” and said he eventually “ejaculated on her stomach,” according to the report. Doe told police that she recalled saying “no” a lot during the encounter.

Days later, Doe told her partner she believed she had been the victim of a sexual assault and visited a nurse, who administered a sexual assault examination and first alerted the authorities.’

My issue is this was never investigated properly nor dismissed and as such how can he be leading the US women in our military? No one cares about this? Is this like ‘The General’s Daughter’?

Under Hegseth: ‘In interviews with two dozen currently enlisted, civilian, and retired Black members of the military across the armed forces, person after person told me they have watched in dismay as a new administration has diminished and erased a proud history. Many of the officers I spoke with were the second or third generation in their family to serve, and had children who were serving as well. Racism in the military, they were quick to remind me, is not new. Those who came before them had it much harder. At the same time, it has been difficult to see the gains of their forebears undermined so starkly in such a short period. They are concerned about the cost of this administration’s actions for individual Black service members, and for Black Americans more generally.’

The question is why? Does POTUS Trump not see this? https://archive.ph/lKdHF#selection-887.0-887.767

I find this very troubling, very, for I thought the worst days of this was over in the US military, yet we know even on the issue of sexual assault and rape of US military females, on base, overseas etc. this evil is far from over and to have someone as SECDEF who was accused credibly and with police reports, of rape and sexual assault and forcible confinement, is incredible.

‘He finds it ironic that Hegseth has put so much emphasis on the idea of unearned “affirmative action” promotions when McMillian believes that Hegseth himself—a former Fox News host who retired from the military as a low-ranking senior officer—is unqualified for the job of secretary.’