Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
6m

https://www.nbcnews.com/investigations/us-military-sexual-assault-rates-2-4-higher-govt-estimates-study-says-rcna166490

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
George Romey's avatar
George Romey
3m

Bullshit on the entire racist crap. It never ends. That's not what taking incompetent people out of positions put there by DEI is. And guaranteed that is what is happening.

If you're good at your job no one sees your skin color. Or religion. Or sexuality.

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