I find this by Smith is interesting, let me wrap my head around it a bit. we will talk. what do you think? Is he a house negro? I mean his interview with Trump was nothing short of classic balls cupping and stones washing of POTUS Trump, embarrassing but set that aside, think of this statement. He is saying buy Republicans care and help by voting for them…even if you do not want to. I find fascinating. Maybe like Indian and muslim pedophile men who wed 9 year old child brides and the love ‘grows’??? does it grow?
I think I like this idea by Smith. I have to think more on it and study it.
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
You can support via my postal mailing address:
Dr. Paul Alexander
150 South 8th Street, unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Democrats flipped 9 US Senate seats — the most in almost 70 years https://apnews.com/article/senate-democrat-flip-alaska-aa623c1c32cb493c21633a1a6a140578
Girl, 6, is killed in gene-editing trial in China as scientist is banned
Shanghai authorities announced that the researcher was sacked as deputy director of the Songjiang Research Institute affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University following the investigation. Gene-editing may have harms we are yet to realize. https://www.the-express.com/news/science/220008/scientist-girl-6-dies-trial