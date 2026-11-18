I find this by Smith is interesting, let me wrap my head around it a bit. we will talk. what do you think? Is he a house negro? I mean his interview with Trump was nothing short of classic balls cupping and stones washing of POTUS Trump, embarrassing but set that aside, think of this statement. He is saying buy Republicans care and help by voting for them…even if you do not want to. I find fascinating. Maybe like Indian and muslim pedophile men who wed 9 year old child brides and the love ‘grows’??? does it grow?

I think I like this idea by Smith. I have to think more on it and study it.

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