US President Barack Obama makes a statement on Iran during the G20 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 25, 2009. Behind him are French President Nicolas Sarkozy and British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

posturing to enter and support Iran…does this concern you now? Concerns me. Can US handle a unified Russia and China militarily? (and North Korea and Iran etc.); in the end, will the muslim nations join Iran in support?

Trump at this point appears to have made the best move, yet can it backfire? Can this unify the arab and muslim world against USA for decades to come? What is your view? Did Israel decapitate lots of Hamas and Hezbollah and even Iran leadership that even if they wanted to respond, they are unable to craft and wage war from a command center point of view? Command and control is broken at this time…

Can we say Trump won? Instinct wise? Today in this? Maybe yes, maybe we can. Maybe ‘for now’? I say yes! I say he was successful. So far. No US military were killed. That is always a success. When we also go poking where we too do not belong. And no lives lost. Question is, was the calculus bullet proof to bomb? Is there a calm now before a relentless storm? Who will join in the storm?

We do not know. All I want is no loss of life. I want Trump to make the best decisions for the best for the people and to also think of the enemy and I want him to succeed. I want Trump to succeed! But I want the US to do the right thing, always. I want a US POTUS to make decisions and use US power to benefit USA…USA…not other nations.