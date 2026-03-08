What really happened? Initial reporting is that the US missiles hit the school. and I will state to even argue that Trump deliberately called for the strike on the school is preposterous. He would not do something like that. We are in a serious terrible situation of bombing etc. at present and we need truth. I think a terrible mistake may have happened here but the cover up is the issue (to blame others wrongfully) and if US did this they must admit and own it and fix it etc. If Iran, same. If Israel missiles hit the school and killed those children, then admit it and set it right. How you can. All sides…But we need the truth! No games. This is unbelievably horrible. The initial investigations and reporting and indications are that it was the US missiles that struck the school. I am asking POTUS Trump to get us a proper unbiased investigation and let the chips fall where they may. Even if it shows that it was an Israeli hit. Just get us the truth. US, Israeli, Iran. Missiles. We need to know. And to ensure that this cannot happen again and we get justice and accountability in some manner. If at all this is found to be an intentional targeting by Israel, or Iran, or US, then those involved must be punished via proper legal courts etc. and potential death sentence. Someone among the three players did this. And I am thinking it is near impossible for Iran to have done this to themselves though stranger things happen in life. These are real people, children who died. Human beings, it is not a game.

‘Up There With My Lai’: Investigations Find US Was Likely Behind Iranian School Massacre

“If a US role were to be confirmed, the strike would rank among the worst cases of civilian casualties in decades of US conflicts in the Middle East.”

‘US investigators reportedly believe that American forces were behind the bombing of an Iranian girls’ school that killed more than 160 people—mostly young children—during the initial wave of attacks launched Saturday by President Donald Trump in coordination with the Israeli military.

Citing two unnamed officials, Reuters reported Thursday that US military investigators have found it is “likely” that American forces were responsible for the deadly strike on the school in the southern Iranian town of Minab, though the investigation has not yet been completed. Schools are protected under international law, and targeting them is a war crime.’

‘A human rights group is urging the U.S. and Israel to publicly account for air strikes that killed dozens of children at a girls school in Iran, and investigate the deaths as a potential war crime.

The air strikes happened in the first hours of the war, and could be its deadliest single incident so far with over 160 deaths, according to Iran’s count. U.S. military investigators think American forces likely were responsible for the strike, a U.S. official told The Wall Street Journal. Investigators likely will be looking whether human error–or some other mistake–was at play, said former U.S. and Israeli military officials.’