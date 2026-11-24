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Casus belli, the case for Iran war has never been made by Trump et al. and let us see what the Democrats will do or if they were just blowing smoke out of their corrupt assess too...I have hope this war is sanctioned and drunk Hegseth is brought up on military Hague type charges for the 170 kids Minab Iran he killed...
Democrats Begin Looking Into Companies With Ties to Donald Trump Jr.
Rep. Jamie Raskin is latest incoming committee leader who wants to know if companies received preferential treatment from Trump administration