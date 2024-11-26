Read clandestine’s superb stack and support this writer’s scholarship…

Would Biden et al. do this to enrich and stay in power? To risk nuclear war and kill Americans? Is the US really fighting Russia using Ukraine as a proxy? What should Putin do? He already flexed with his ICBM hypersonic missile.

Russia Know the Deep State Game Plan

‘Lavrov, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, says that the Biden regime are provoking Russia with missile strikes via Ukraine as proxy, in an attempt to “leave as bad a legacy as possible” to the incoming Trump administration.

Russia know what’s going on.

They know the Deep State are trying to create a broader conflict, in an attempt to sabotage Trump’s upcoming presidency. The Biden regime are trying to bait Putin into a significant response, in order to justify full-scale kinetic war with Russia, before Trump assumes office and prevents it from happening.

It’s reassuring to know Putin and his government are aware of the situation, but terrifying that the Biden regime are trying to instigate nuclear war for political gain.

This is just the next extension of the Trump witch hunt. The Deep State are willing to start WW3 to stop Trump.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)