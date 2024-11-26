Is the Deep State moving to start WW III in order to stop Trump from being sworn in on January 20th 2025? Will keep trying to shoot him but seeks now a kinetic HOT NUCLEAR war with Russia? Is Russia
aware of this sinister move by Biden et al. deepstate to hold onto power? Can this be a reality? Can we be plunged to WW III nuclear hot war? Yes, Lavrov warns! I say YES! Clandestine says YES!
Would Biden et al. do this to enrich and stay in power? To risk nuclear war and kill Americans? Is the US really fighting Russia using Ukraine as a proxy? What should Putin do? He already flexed with his ICBM hypersonic missile.
Russia Know the Deep State Game Plan
‘Lavrov, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, says that the Biden regime are provoking Russia with missile strikes via Ukraine as proxy, in an attempt to “leave as bad a legacy as possible” to the incoming Trump administration.
Russia know what’s going on.
They know the Deep State are trying to create a broader conflict, in an attempt to sabotage Trump’s upcoming presidency. The Biden regime are trying to bait Putin into a significant response, in order to justify full-scale kinetic war with Russia, before Trump assumes office and prevents it from happening.
It’s reassuring to know Putin and his government are aware of the situation, but terrifying that the Biden regime are trying to instigate nuclear war for political gain.
This is just the next extension of the Trump witch hunt. The Deep State are willing to start WW3 to stop Trump.’
___
I said several months ago that Biden's swamp creatures will create a "January surprise" now that the "November surprise" unexpectedly produced Trump as the next POTUS. Their next move (after the failed assassination attempt) is to create an existential threat to national security that will justify the declaration of martial law. WWIII fits the bill! Probably incarceration of Trump, Kennedy, Musk et al. will occur during the initial fear campaign. If that becomes difficult then the Epstein factor may be brought into play whilst the populace averts its gaze.!
WWIII yes fully agree! They’ve already proclaimed they will do anything to stop Trump from taking the White House!. This is definitely not the America we know! It is criminal and in front of the whole world! But Trump will prevail! But a difficult road!
Zelenski a criminal the bio labs and rare arti facts worth trillions! Winning we shall!