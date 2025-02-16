By Andrew C. McCarthy

February 16, 2025 7:51 AM

This is the second of seven posts on Attorney General Pam Bondi’s “Weaponization Working Group.” (The first is here.)

The Eric Adams case is a mess and sits as a prime example.

Hat tip to Andy is in order for revealing he does have some stones:

“It does not follow that, because the previous Justice Department was politicized, all of the people it targeted were pure as the driven snow,” McCarthy wrote. “Trump engaged in serious misconduct, regardless of whether it was actionable misconduct.”

Of Bondi, McCarthy wrote, “If she is just going to spout Trump’s grievances without putting the Justice Department’s response to egregious behavior in context, then she’s engaging in partisan law enforcement, exactly the noxious practice she claims to be rooting out.”

