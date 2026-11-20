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So sorry but you are sick, very sick. Look for good instead of evil. Make our country a wonderful place as where you have been blessed to live. I followed you during pandemic but did not realize your soul was in such distress. Pray for God to help you with all this anger. Please. The end is near, you know. Let’s do good and not evil. No revenge allowed!!!!! Please
No I do not like your writings