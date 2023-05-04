SUMMARY OF THE INVENTION

Following is a non-exclusive list including some examples of embodiments of the invention. The invention also includes embodiments, which include fewer than all the features in an example, and embodiments using features from multiple examples, also if not expressly listed below.

Example 1. An anonymized method of treating subjects against an infectious disease caused by a pathogen, comprising:

a. providing an electronic device with proximity tracking circuitry for each of said subjects;

b. generating an ID for each said electronic device;

c. at a proximity event, when a particular said electronic device of a particular said subject is in proximity of one or more other of said electronic devices, one or both of transmitting said ID or an indication thereof to said one or more other devices and receiving an ID or indication thereof from said one or more other devices, by said particular electronic device;

d. generating, by said particular electronic device a score reflecting a propensity for proximity, according to a plurality of received IDs;