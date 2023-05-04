Is the Pfizer patent that was granted in 2021 for cellular tower communication? 'Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of
individuals'; what is this patent for? can someone explain?
SUMMARY OF THE INVENTION
Following is a non-exclusive list including some examples of embodiments of the invention. The invention also includes embodiments, which include fewer than all the features in an example, and embodiments using features from multiple examples, also if not expressly listed below.
Example 1. An anonymized method of treating subjects against an infectious disease caused by a pathogen, comprising:
a. providing an electronic device with proximity tracking circuitry for each of said subjects;
b. generating an ID for each said electronic device;
c. at a proximity event, when a particular said electronic device of a particular said subject is in proximity of one or more other of said electronic devices, one or both of transmitting said ID or an indication thereof to said one or more other devices and receiving an ID or indication thereof from said one or more other devices, by said particular electronic device;
d. generating, by said particular electronic device a score reflecting a propensity for proximity, according to a plurality of received IDs;
There is an effort to connect us all to the internet, with ESG scores changing in real time. That coupled with Programable Money, aka Digital Currencies, a real time AI surveillance system can be created as to usher in The Last Totalitarian State for the Human Race.
We will all beg for death soon.
Hmm did anyone else see the video an Italian doctor made after the first round of shots and he relised that his patients (with no phones or phones turned off) were registering a blue tooth signal...... Lots of individual videos out there of the phenomena, this one stood out as he was trying to critically analyze it...... This patent does tie in nicely to what was occurring with people supposedly giving off a signal/registration.