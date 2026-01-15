The REAL Reason Behind Why The United States Just Took Over Venezuela? | WLT Report

‘What is the real reason we just took over Venezuela?

Drugs?

Regime change?

I don’t think so.

I think some level of stopping the drugs is true and certainly a great outcome. But I believe a secondary outcome.

Regime change?

I don’t think President Trump has any interest in regime change. He’s criticized it his whole life. He wants to bring our troops home.

So then why would he do something that clearly goes against everything President Trump has preached over the last 30 years?

Because I don’t think this was about either of those two things.

I think it’s about at least three big things that I can see, and probably even more that I’m not privy to.

Here’s what I think this move was all about….

ONE: You may not know this, but dating back to the Bushes, Venezuela became a huge CIA hub.

Literally a large chunk of what ails the world probably originated or had some times to our CIA in Venezuela.

So I think President Trump is systematically dismantling that and setting the Deep State back decades.

TWO: It has long been rumored that a large part of the election rigging was “outsourced” to companies with operations in Venezuela.

Here are the 14 minutes that got Lou Dobbs kicked off Fox News because he dared to cover it:

Sidney Powell told us too:

Alex Jones is also right over the target with this:

Ok, but that’s Lou Dobbs, Sidney Powell and Alex Jones, all people I like and trust, but largely discredited in the eyes of the “normies”.

Ok, fair enough.

How about President Trump himself telling you the same thing point blank?

Does Maduro flip?

Does he expose it all to save his life?

Folks, 2026 is going to be ON FIRE!

THREE: cutting off Iran.

You also may not realize this, but Iran has deep ties to Venezuela, with many of their drone factories and other assets in the country.

We just took all of that over.

Grok confirms and provides significantly more detail on what we just confiscated: