Is there a REAL Reason Behind Why The United States Just Took Over Venezuela? hhhmmm, this piece is succulent, dripping...even without claims US wants Venezuelan oil...fascinating read
very interesting information, adds additional layers. Use what you wish, discard what you wish. May I add one more to the 3 cited below, that being Venezuala having some role in the COVID fraud?
The REAL Reason Behind Why The United States Just Took Over Venezuela? | WLT Report
‘What is the real reason we just took over Venezuela?
Drugs?
Regime change?
I don’t think so.
I think some level of stopping the drugs is true and certainly a great outcome. But I believe a secondary outcome.
Regime change?
I don’t think President Trump has any interest in regime change. He’s criticized it his whole life. He wants to bring our troops home.
So then why would he do something that clearly goes against everything President Trump has preached over the last 30 years?
Because I don’t think this was about either of those two things.
I think it’s about at least three big things that I can see, and probably even more that I’m not privy to.
Here’s what I think this move was all about….
ONE: You may not know this, but dating back to the Bushes, Venezuela became a huge CIA hub.
Literally a large chunk of what ails the world probably originated or had some times to our CIA in Venezuela.
So I think President Trump is systematically dismantling that and setting the Deep State back decades.
TWO: It has long been rumored that a large part of the election rigging was “outsourced” to companies with operations in Venezuela.
Here are the 14 minutes that got Lou Dobbs kicked off Fox News because he dared to cover it:
Sidney Powell told us too:
Alex Jones is also right over the target with this:
Ok, but that’s Lou Dobbs, Sidney Powell and Alex Jones, all people I like and trust, but largely discredited in the eyes of the “normies”.
Ok, fair enough.
How about President Trump himself telling you the same thing point blank?
Does Maduro flip?
Does he expose it all to save his life?
Folks, 2026 is going to be ON FIRE!
THREE: cutting off Iran.
You also may not realize this, but Iran has deep ties to Venezuela, with many of their drone factories and other assets in the country.
We just took all of that over.
Grok confirms and provides significantly more detail on what we just confiscated:
Iranian Strategic Presence in Venezuela
Based on recent reports from U.S. sanctions announcements, defense analyses, and media coverage up to January 2026, Iran has maintained a limited but strategically significant presence in Venezuela through military cooperation dating back to the mid-2000s. This includes technology transfers, joint production, and proxy support under the Maduro regime.1 Information is often classified or obscured due to secrecy, but here is a breakdown of known assets:
Factories and Production Facilities
At least 1-2 drone factories or assembly plants, primarily centered in Maracay:
CAVIM Facility: The main site is at the state-run Compañía Anónima Venezolana de Industrias Militares facility. Iran has assisted in drone production here since 2009, including fitting drones with bombs and missiles.2 This site experienced an explosion in 2011 linked to offensive drone development.
EANSA Operations: Assembly and maintenance operations overlap with El Libertador Air Base, overseen by the Venezuelan firm EANSA. This firm handles Iranian Mohajer-series UAVs rebranded as ANSU-series.3 Iranians reportedly control access to these facilities, limiting Venezuelan staff.
Missile Production: CAVIM has been linked to missile technologies, but details are sparse and unconfirmed beyond discussions for joint surface-to-surface missile development.
Trending: The World Just Changed Overnight — $17.3 TRILLION!
Shahed Production: Recent U.S. strikes (post-Maduro capture) targeted Iranian factories producing Shahed-style kamikaze drones, suggesting at least one additional or overlapping site for this specific type.
Military Bases
El Libertador Air Base (Maracay): One confirmed base hosting Iranian Mohajer-6 and Mohajer-2 drones. Iranian specialists have been on-site for training and operations since 2009. This serves as both a storage and operational hub.
Hezbollah Training Base: One base used by the Iranian proxy group for operations in South America; however, location details are not public.
Alleged Missile Base: A 2010 agreement proposed a jointly operated site for medium-range missiles, but there is no confirmation it was built or is active.
Other Assets
Drones: Over a dozen Mohajer-2 (local name: Arpía), several Mohajer-6, and smaller numbers of ANSU-100/200 (armed variants) and Zamora V-1 (Shahed-style kamikaze drones). Total inventory is likely in the low dozens, with limited production (e.g., ~15 Arpía built by 2013).
Naval Assets: Several fast-attack boats (Peykaap III/Zolfaghar class, delivered by 2023) equipped with CM-90 anti-ship missiles (export version of Iran’s Nasr).4
Proxy Networks: Hezbollah-linked operations around Margarita Island for fundraising, smuggling, and training.
Economic/Financial: Approximately $20 billion in investments/loans, plus money laundering networks handling hundreds of millions (possibly billions) through Caracas.
Estimated Total Impact
My best estimate for the total number of major Iranian physical assets (factories, bases, and similar installations) in Venezuela is 4–6. This includes:
2–3 drone-related facilities (production/assembly in Maracay)
1–2 bases (El Libertador and Hezbollah)
1 possible missile site
The count is approximate due to overlapping functions and limited public confirmation—many are concentrated in Maracay under IRGC influence. Following Maduro’s capture on January 3, 2026, U.S. forces have reportedly seized control of these, with some struck by CIA drones. Non-installation assets like drones and boats add another 20–30 items, but these are categorized as equipment rather than fixed sites.’
