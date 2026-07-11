Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
5h

or is this politics?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

https://www.rawstory.com/kash-patel-todd-blanche/ 'Buffoon' Kash Patel faces looming threat from inside the Trump administration: analysts

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture