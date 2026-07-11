Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security have uncovered evidence suggesting former Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski may have improperly influenced the awarding of government contracts during his time at the agency, according to a Friday report from The Wall Street Journal.

DHS contractors were told they had to pay Corey Lewandowski in contracting process: report

The key aide to outgoing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem called the accusations ‘absolutely false’ and denied any wrongdoing