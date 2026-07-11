Is there fire to this smoke? Did Noem DHS beds on jets as head of DHS, have her lover Corey receive kickbacks and under the table pay off money for contracts? Let us wait and see before we conclude...
Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security have uncovered evidence suggesting former Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski may have improperly influenced the awarding of government contracts during his time at the agency, according to a Friday report from The Wall Street Journal.
DHS contractors were told they had to pay Corey Lewandowski in contracting process: report
The key aide to outgoing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem called the accusations ‘absolutely false’ and denied any wrongdoing
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or is this politics?
https://www.rawstory.com/kash-patel-todd-blanche/ 'Buffoon' Kash Patel faces looming threat from inside the Trump administration: analysts