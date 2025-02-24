Operator Of Plane That Flipped In Canada Criticized For Bragging About “Unmanned” All-Female Flight Crews

Operator Of Plane That Flipped In Canada Criticized For Bragging About “Unmanned” All-Female Flight Crews

Operator Of Plane That Flipped In Canada Criticized For Bragging About “Unmanned” All-Female Flight Crews

Endeavor Air

For the record, I don’t care who’s landing my plane as long as it lands right side up.

‘A horrifying incident unfolded in Canada this week, when a Delta flight crashed as it landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, coming to rest upside down as passengers waited to be rescued.

Luckily all 80 passengers survived the crash, with only 18 injured.

The investigation is still ongoing into the crash, and no cause for the accident has been released, though video appears to show the plane’s landing gear collapse and cause the right wing to hit the ground before flipping the aircraft onto its back.

Naturally there were plenty of people both in the media and online who were quick to tie the crash to President Donald Trump’s government cuts, despite the fact that none of those cuts were to jobs that affect public safety – and, you know, the crash was in Canada, which isn’t in the United States (yet).

But elsewhere on the internet, others are questioning whether the airline was more focused on diversity than safety when it comes to their hiring practices.

The flight was operated by Endeavor Air, a regional airline that operates flight on behalf of Delta Airlines and is based out of the Minneapolis airport where the flight originated. And while scrolling through Endeavor Air’s social media, users were quick to point out that the airline seemed to put a lot of focus on hiring female flight crew.

The airline posted several tweets and TikToks bragging about “unmanned” flights (crews that had only women and no men), and also posted quite a few videos highlighting their all-female flight crews:

Now, based on the air traffic control audio, it doesn’t appear that the flight that crashed in Canada was “unmanned,” as a male voice can be heard on the radio. And the airline hasn’t released the identity of any of the crew involved, so we don’t know who was actually flying the plane. (Usually, one pilot is on the radio and the other is flying the plane).

But the posts from Endeavor Air have people online wondering whether the airline was too focused on diversity and inclusion and not on safety and competence:

Delta has already pushed back on the criticism, with CEO Ed Bastian appearing on CBS Mornings today to defend the safety practices of the airline and its subsidiary:

“Our Endeavor crew performed heroically, but also as expected…

It was an experienced crew. There’s one level of safety at Delta, between our main line and our regional jets. All these pilots train for these conditions, they fly under all kinds of conditions at all the airports in which we operate, so there’s nothing specific with respect to experience that I’d look to.”

Obviously there’s nothing yet to indicate that the airline’s focus on diversity played any part on the plane crash, but at a time when DEI programs are under fire and many companies are scaling them back or eliminating them altogether, it’s not surprising that the airline’s previous posts promoting their focus on diversity are receiving renewed scrutiny.’