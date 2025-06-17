Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jenna's avatar
jenna
44mEdited

They are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this right now.....

https://t.co/2D2nUOMjx7

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Horst Baer's avatar
Horst Baer
1h

As Col Douglas McGregor has stated many times, why is Iran not allowed to have the nuclear bomb but israel can, India, Pakistan can.

You mention the 6-day war of 1967 forgetting to mention the murderous,

cowardly and deliberate attack on USS LIBERTY by the mini-state, killing 34 and injuring 171 American sailors. Is this really America's best ally in the Middle East.?? Then you mention the Iraq disaster, one more war instigated by this evil israhell, followed by 911 executed by the *mossad* with the connivance of the *cia and the traitors within such as baby bush and dick cheney*??? Please give justice a bullhorn.!!! All wars are zionist wars for the *greater israhell*.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture