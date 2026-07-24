Is this article true? That there are wife beaters, rapists, child sex abusers about ICE agents? Border agents? at an elevated number? The report, titled “They Walk Among Us,” suggests so & I need to
verify the intel here, this is very troubling...is it with the surge in the Trump 2.0 effort to deport that DHS did not vet the agents properly before putting them out there? what has happened here IF
true? We need some more intel as IMO experience the front line border agents and law enforcement are good peoples, sacrificing lots, some very good among them…
Was President Trump’s massive DHS ICE hiring push and decline in proper vetting standards under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi ‘220 million dollars hair extensions sex beds on DHS planes girl Noem, 54 (and her bag man lover Corey L (kickback scheme man)’, a complete disaster?
Some DHS contractors told White House officials they were asked to pay Corey Lewandowski
Some companies complained to the Trump administration that Lewandowski has stood to personally profit from the DHS contracting process. Lewandowski denies the allegations.
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