Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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"You're fucking crazy": Trump fumes at Netanyahu in call on Lebanon https://www.axios.com/2026/06/01/trump-netanyahu-israel-lebanon-call

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A federal judge in Washington ruled on Monday that protesters criticizing President Trump near the Capitol could not be forced to take down a flag reading “8647,” finding no indication that the message could be taken as a true threat against the president’s life.

Judge Randolph D. Moss wrote that despite efforts by police to compel the group, an advocacy organization called Accountability Now USA, to remove the flag and other signage over the course of several months, he concluded it was clear that the flag and its message were protected speech. The dispute in some ways mirrored the criminal case against James Comey, the former F.B.I. director, who was indicted on a charge of making a threat against the president over a photograph posted to Instagram that depicted seashells on a beach arranged into the same numbers.

Beginning with Mr. Comey’s indictment in April, the Trump administration has claimed that the phrase “86” — common in restaurant parlance — could be interpreted as a death threat. The other number, “47,” is a reference to Mr. Trump, the nation’s 47th president.

Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general, said in May that others without Mr. Comey’s reach and profile would not be similarly investigated for posting or displaying the phrase.

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