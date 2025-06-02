Is this Malone taking the COVID mRNA shot that he said was unsafe? That he said the mRNA vaccine was unsafe? He who invented the technology? Did he not know based on clear evidence the masks did not
work, was ineffective for respiratory infections and the masks itself was toxic? He knew, so why did he make this photo gaslighting the nation about safety of vaccine and masks? mRNA-liposomes?
Dr. James Hill below:
‘Does Dr. Malone not know plastic microparticles shed by masks cause male infertility in mice, and possibly men, and inhalable titanium particles shed by masks cause cancer?
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Does he not realize masks have no quality evidence of reducing viral infection rates?
This means neither adults nor children should wear Covid masks, even if the masks have ritualistic significance in showing your submission to the operation as they harm your health and increase airway resistance and the work of breathing.
Photos disappeared
Why have Twitter, Facebook, Bing, and Google — whose algorithms are purportedly under [redacted] control — scrubbed the above photo and others like it off their search engines?
Do they not want people to know — now that Dr. Malone is a Covid opposition leader — he previously endorsed the injections and harmful masking?’
we were played and continue to be played