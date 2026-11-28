patsy?

All that we say is an indictment of both parties, and both parties are like a uniparty, duopoly.

Like for fake fraud non-pandemic COVID and lockdowns and the deadly non-sterilizing mRNA vaccine, is the NVIDIA Huang sex spy chips nutlick/Lutnick set up really a spy operation and Trump again has been rolled and fooled?

Is this man a real spy sitting right in front of us? Have NVIDIA and China and Huang co-opted Trump and he is in effect, helping them subvert the US national security? Unknowingly? The CIA, intel, law enforcement, congress, Senate etc. have not yet investigated Huang, NVIDIA’s board, Lutnick, sexpot Alice etc. So how could we let him back into NVIDIA? IMO this was all set up, to ‘legitimize’ a real modern day spy!!! It may unravel to show that Trump et al. is legitimizing a real spy and spy operation.

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