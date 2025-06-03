to 30 months with standard treatments, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. It also slashed the risk of the disease returning elsewhere in the body.’

‘In recent years, research has suggested that human papillomavirus (HPV) may be responsible for up to 70 per cent of head and neck cancers.

HPV is a common virus spread through close contact, including sex, and is usually harmless. However, in some cases—for reasons not fully understood—it can trigger cancerous changes in healthy tissue.

The virus is already known to cause cervical, anal and penile cancers.

A rise in head and neck cancers, particularly among younger and middle-aged patients, has been linked to oral sex.

In the global trial, carried out across 24 countries involving more than 700 head and neck cancer patients, 363 received pembrolizumab followed by standard treatment.

The remainder had standard treatment only.

Pembrolizumab is a checkpoint inhibitor—it works by helping the immune system recognise and fight cancer.

Scientists found the cancer returned in half the patients given pembrolizumab after five years, compared with two-and-a-half years in those receiving standard care.’

This data shows that in the UK cases of throat cancer have been trending upward, just like in the US (source: Cancer Research UK)

After three years, the risk of cancer returning somewhere else in the body was also 10 per cent lower among those on pembrolizumab.

Kevin Harrington, a professor of biological cancer therapies at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, and consultant oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: 'For patients with newly-diagnosed, locally-advanced head and neck cancer, treatments haven't changed in over two decades.

'Immunotherapy has been amazingly beneficial for patients with cancer that has come back or spread around the body but, until now, it hasn't been as successful for those presenting for the first time with disease which has spread to nearby areas.

'This research shows that immunotherapy could change the world for these patients—it significantly decreases the chance of cancer spreading around the body, at which point it's incredibly difficult to treat.'

Professor Harrington added that the drug 'dramatically increases the duration of disease remission—for years longer than the current standard treatments'.

'It works particularly well for those with high levels of immune markers, but it's really exciting to see that the treatment improves outcomes for all head and neck cancer patients, regardless of these levels,' he said.

Laura Marston, 45, from Derbyshire was diagnosed with stage four tongue cancer in 2019 after an ulcer on her tongue didn't heal. She was later referred to The Royal Marsden where she joined the trial.

'I was so excited to be on a clinical trial and knowing I was in the best hands was really reassuring,' she said.’

Major breakthrough in cancer caused by oral sex - as cases continue to climb in under 50s | Daily Mail Online

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



McCullough’s message was simple. The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.