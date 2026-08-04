Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
9h

Trump is stuck...he is trapped in this Iran war. it is likely all he seeks now is a symbolic victory...US and Israel cannot defeat Iran...this way...cannot nuke them or invade with 1 million troops for 25 years. and what is being done now has failed.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
9h

this midterm coming is the most dangerous elections in our lifetime...the implications if Democrats take power.

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