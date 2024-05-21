beelzebubs to let this madness continue…you mean to say you have control of the CONGRESS House and sit back as this unfolds? If the situation was reversed, that senile US Republican POTUS would be in an infirmary; you see, democrats know how to win and gain power, Republicans only want to be invited to wine and cheeses and get a token chairmanship here and there and to be able to walk about congress…not to govern and make no responsible decisions. Just walk about and let MTG bitch…she maybe is the only one doing any lifting, the rest are babies playing with themselves in congress…America is in serious trouble. They host dog and pony congressional hearings to make us think they are getting accountability for the COVID and Malone vaccine fraud when they are basically stroking each other in the House only going as far as to embarrassing each other…

https://twitter.com/i/status/1791935221144658293