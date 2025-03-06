Is this surrender? Maybe POTUS Trump is learning on tariffs that there are those who will fight back same way, pound for pound & in the end the battle is won or lost in the 'court of public opinion'.
Issue is Canada & Mexico enacted their tariffs & did not compromise...so is this Trump compromise? who is guiding him? Lutnick? These nations are willing to return fire! Is Lutnick causing recession?
Photo above is Andrew Tate but don’t sweat it, don’t worry, some groupie Trump orbit folk said it’s only a joke, a game. Go ask Young Republicans of Tampa…that is a partially dressed woman whose neck have Tate’s hand around it…does this look gamey to you?
Anyway, back to the thesis at hand on the tariff surrender as per Lutnick…
It is coming across as bullying, nations doing nothing in response and even hitting back, then you compromising and saying it’s a deal or compromise? But they did not even bend? Trump needs to be careful he is not perceived as a paper Tiger…bloviating being egged on by idiots in his economic and State teams etc. Morons. IMO.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Be careful POTUS Trump, these people may be subverting you this way too…
‘President Donald Trump will “probably” announce tariff compromise deals with Canada and Mexico soon, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Tuesday.
The potential agreements would likely involve scaling back at least part of Trump’s brand new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, he added.
Lutnick’s comments came minutes after the U.S. stock market limped to a close for a second day of sharp declines, spurred at least in part by investors’ fears that Trump’s aggressive policies’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nope .. Trump & team playing them all like fiddles! Read The Art of The Deal sometime! Unpredictability is super important. In the end Trump wins and more importantly America Wins!
P.S. You badly need to upgrade your “news” sources or at least balance them as the ones you are not looking at have been the ones that have turned out to be correct a much higher % of the time. Like 10 to 1.
Here’s the thing… the US just has a stronger hand in this contest. Our economy when compared to the others can be described as “the least ugliest Troll”…or we suck less. The whole world economy is in the tank as a result of reckless wars and significant spending on stupid things like war and the green agenda. Thus we can withstand more pain than the EU, Canada, Mexico and even China (these dumb shits hold our debt btw). These tariffs will actually be deflationary because the consumer isn’t flush these days and will feel less so when you layer in the increase in unemployment that is on the horizon. So let’s say our economy takes a 5-10% hit… the ROW will be hit by a 20-30% declined Groups like the EU can’t handle this. Soooo what you will see is that the bluster will subside and economic deals that work for us (and the ROW) will be struck. This should be followed by an economic recovery and a better positioned US. we call this winning … which will drive the Left crazy.