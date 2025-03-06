Photo above is Andrew Tate but don’t sweat it, don’t worry, some groupie Trump orbit folk said it’s only a joke, a game. Go ask Young Republicans of Tampa…that is a partially dressed woman whose neck have Tate’s hand around it…does this look gamey to you?

Anyway, back to the thesis at hand on the tariff surrender as per Lutnick…

It is coming across as bullying, nations doing nothing in response and even hitting back, then you compromising and saying it’s a deal or compromise? But they did not even bend? Trump needs to be careful he is not perceived as a paper Tiger…bloviating being egged on by idiots in his economic and State teams etc. Morons. IMO.

Be careful POTUS Trump, these people may be subverting you this way too…

‘President Donald Trump will “probably” announce tariff compromise deals with Canada and Mexico soon, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Tuesday.



The potential agreements would likely involve scaling back at least part of Trump’s brand new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, he added.

Lutnick’s comments came minutes after the U.S. stock market limped to a close for a second day of sharp declines, spurred at least in part by investors’ fears that Trump’s aggressive policies’