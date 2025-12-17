social media Monday. “Mainstream Muslims have declared war on us. The least we can do is kick them the hell out of America.”

Fine’s comments echoed those of Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) in an X post on Sunday.

“Islam is not a religion. It’s a cult,” Tuberville wrote on X. “Islamists aren’t here to assimilate. They’re here to conquer. … We’ve got to SEND THEM HOME NOW or we’ll become the United Caliphate of America.”

What is your view? Is Islam incompatible with the west? Some in US government and society say so! These attacks amplify the anger and push back to act to remove.

I do not agree! Not that approach to mitigate risk. Yes, there are radical extremist dangerous elements inside Islam e.g. Shariah, Salafi, Wahabi etc. But not all muslims are this way. We have to be careful! No doubt protection of homeland first and our peoples and all God-fearing peoples of this world. Debate is needed, and Americans must protect themselves as must all peoples. Where there is risk e.g. on Jewish populations or any populations.

‘time for a Muslim travel ban, radical deportations of all mainstream Muslim legal and illegal immigrants, and citizenship revocations wherever possible,” Rep. Randy Fine (R-Florida) post’ …what is your view on this statement?

‘Two Republicans in Congress are calling for the mass expulsion of Muslims from the United States following the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia over the weekend’…

Does this amplify an increasingly brazen Islamophobic sentiment within the party? I would argue somewhat but what is POTUS Trump’s view? I am sure he would not support this!

‘The comments garnered swift backlash for their blatant Islamophobia. But some other Republican lawmakers have made similar comments about Islam for months, calling the world’s second largest religion incompatible with American values and for Muslims to be removed from the country.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) said on X in November that Islam is “incompatible with our culture and our governing system” and that “not all cultures are morally equal.” Gill said the nation’s immigration system was “suicidal” by allowing Muslims to immigrate to the county.

The ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus endorsed Gill’s remarks, posting on social media, “True.”

Fine has shared anti-Muslim sentiments on social media on numerous other occasions.

After Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), a Somali American Muslim, criticized the Trump administration’s welcome of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington in July, Fine responded: “I’m sure it is difficult to see us welcome the killer of so many of your fellow Muslim terrorists.”’

Republican leadership has been more hesitant to call out its members. When asked about Fine’s remarks, a spokesperson for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) on Monday deferred to comments the speaker made condemning the antisemitic violence in Australia.

“We see evil all around us. And during the holiday season, as we enter the holy season, we’ve begun Hanukkah. We’re coming up upon Christmas,” Johnson said Monday as he entered the House chamber. “We have to appeal to our better angels, and we have to, I think, we’ve got to amplify those voices and those sentiments.”

Johnson’s office didn’t respond to follow-up questions specifically about Fine and Gill’s rhetoric. A spokesperson for Thune did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has called on members of Congress to censure their colleagues for their attacks on Muslims, but no censure motion or other disciplinary measure has moved forward recently in response to an Islamophobic remark.

Mitchell expressed frustration with both parties for not doing more to formally sanction members for Islamophobic rhetoric. He said a double standard exists, pointing to a House censure on a bipartisan basis of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), a Muslim Palestinian American, for comments following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

“If anyone had called for the destruction of all mainstream Jews or mainstream Christians, they would rightfully be not only condemned but probably expelled from Congress,” Mitchell said.

Fine and Tuberville have doubled down.

When asked by The Washington Post about criticisms over Tuberville’s social media post, his office responded by repeating: “Islam is not a religion, it is a cult.”

After Schumer criticized Tuberville’s comments as Islamophobic, Fine responded on X to Schumer by calling him a “disgrace to the Jewish people.” Both Fine and Schumer are Jewish.

“Islamophobia isn’t real,” Fine said. “Fear of Islam is rational.”

