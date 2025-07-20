Is this Truemed the same Truemed owned by Calley Means who is the right hand man to RFK Jr. (Robert Kennedy Jr. head of HHS)? This smells to me, fishy to me, stinks to me; how about you? can we ask
'Despite an alert from the I.R.S. last year about Truemed (Means) business model, the company now stands poised to benefit from changes to the health care system being pursued by the MAHA movement'
Truemed, a Start-Up Run by an RFK. Jr. Aide, Gives Tax Breaks for Meat and Mattresses - The New York Times
'God, it's all such bullshit'...
Is this what cronyism, nepotism, crookery looks like? Is this quid pro quo? A type? Is this what INSIDER access means? I do not know. What is your view. Who is zooming who? Who is XXX in who and with an iron fist inside a velvet glove? Seems these Means people, these 2, are cashing in on access and on the tax-payer…what do you think? I do not know, I want to know. Smells to me, this Means dude. He is oily IMO. Slick oily dude. Thinks he is smart. Will talk to morons and not any real weigh person. Maybe Mr. Means should interview me? He could wear his suit. and Tie. Once again, POTUS Trump is being snowed by users and snake oils salesmen.
‘But tactics like Truemed’s challenge core principles of the Internal Revenue Service guidelines around medical expenses, former regulators said in interviews. In justifying certain purchases, the company has facilitated letters that misapplied medical studies to patients.’
‘That is the daring new world of American medical spending that Truemed, a three-year-old wellness company, is trying to build. Its co-founder Calley Means has rocketed to the upper reaches of power in the health care system as the right hand to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’
smells xxxxx and xxxxx by Means to me…just pure xxxx by this Means dude…I think he is a xxxx and doing xxxxx to xxxxx and the American people….what is your view?
‘Operating in a little-known corner of the nearly $5 trillion health care system, Truemed helps supply people with letters attesting to their medical need for products like red-light masks, Peloton bikes and $9,000 saunas. With those letters, the company tells people, they can use health savings or flexible spending accounts to buy the items. The accounts allow people to set aside a limited portion of their income, without paying federal income tax, for qualified medical expenses.’
‘But tactics like Truemed’s challenge core principles of the Internal Revenue Service guidelines around medical expenses, former regulators said in interviews. In justifying certain purchases, the company has facilitated letters that misapplied medical studies to patients. And Truemed enlists online medical providers who, The New York Times found, sometimes sign letters within seconds of users’ requesting them — even when the letters contain incorrect or extraneous information.
Despite an alert from the I.R.S. last year about its business model, the company now stands poised to benefit from changes to the health care system being pursued by the Make America Healthy Again movement and its Trump administration backers. That includes provisions in President Trump’s sweeping new domestic policy bill that will expand access to health savings accounts, broadening Truemed’s pool of potential customers.
Asked about Mr. Means’s roles at Truemed and in the Trump administration, Harrison Fields, a White House spokesman, said, “All administration officials will comply with conflict of interest requirements.” Mr. Means has said previously that his government work did not touch on issues affecting Truemed.’
As a special government employee in the Trump administration, Mr. Means has criticized widespread prescription drug use while promoting preventive measures, like exercise and nutritious food, that can be purchased through Truemed.
He and his allies have risen to power by railing against corporate interests profiting from America’s health care system. But his company offers a window into how MAHA emissaries, too, stand to gain from the new system they are trying to build in its place.
That new system is one that economists said would benefit wealthier Americans, who have more to gain from diverting money into tax-privileged accounts, while poorer people could lose access to publicly funded health insurance.’
A Kennedy Aide’s Start-Up Can Get You a Tax Break on a $9,000 Sauna
The start-up, called Truemed, helps people buy meat and mattresses with money that isn’t subject to federal income tax. But does the tax break apply?
and
Steve Bannon filmed Jeffrey Epstein for 15 hours. His 'documentary' has never surfaced.
Think about this Dr. Who developed the wearable glucose monitor? Or one of those devices?
And what happened shortly after the Surgeon General (Ms.Means)
was nominated and ultimately appointed?
RFK comes out and makes it known, he’d like everyone to be wearing “wearable’s” in 4 years. Of course he misspoke or however he tried righting his words, nevertheless what was said was said and what’s being done, will continue to affect all of us, not in a freedom sort of way mind you.
See how it works? This is a game of money, power for the ultimate delineation,
with such a massive “Technocratic-State” of control vs
We the People!
It wasn’t by chance President Trump tapped Palantir to create a massive database on every American. Nor was it a “Brain-Fart!” This is / was all by design.
Look at all silicon-technocrats standing along side of our president when Larry Ellison spoke about developing a specialized / individualized cancer treatment in 48 hours using AI & mRNA? Really?
For our own safety and protection and for the benefit of humanity, right? After millions have been murdered worldwide, we’re supposed to believe this bullshit?
Right Ms Noam? Right? Real-ID is all about our safety and protection, right?
Real-ID was passed in 2005! Wake up people! It only took 20 years for the government to limit our movement inside any federal building or fly domestically without a passport! Right?
We’re supposed to believe this as well? Good God do they take us for fools or what? Quite frankly it pisses me the hell off I’m limited financially! Otherwise I’d counter every damn thing they’re saying or doing! Somehow someway I damn well would.
Heck, think about how this govt works. Slowly, methodically, step by step, inch by inch, and then Curly yells: “Moe Larry the Cheese!” Good God!
Good God is right. We all need to wake up! More than likely, IMO, it’s probably too late. We’ve all overslept!
History is repeating itself. And we’re not invited simply because, we’re the history making fools, who’ve allowed this monstrosity called out “Govt.” to play us all like a fiddle.
By allowing or have allowed, our govt. to work for themselves not “We the People” we’ve created this monster!
We deserve everything they’ve thrown at us! Maybe I’m being harsh, but something tells me sometimes we must face all of the reality’s happening today.
Snowballs enlarge as they roll downhill. Adversely, Govt enlarges upwards and those at the top aren’t melting away! They’re there for life.
So far, reality is quite real and we continue falling away from reality. I’m limited
what I can do. We’re all limited one way or another! We’re not in the club.
Financially, if I had the level of money Musk or any one of these kabillionaires have at their disposal, you can bet your life I’d be fighting to put an end to and “STOP” these megalomaniac-diabolically-evil billionaires! (KA)
Maybe I’d cave to? Maybe I wouldn’t?
One thing is certain, “We the People” have played right into their hand. There’s no end in sight what they might do next!
AJR
WILL WE EVER BE ABLE TO GET THIS FUCKED UP GOV TO FUNCTION PROPERLY?