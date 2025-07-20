Truemed, a Start-Up Run by an RFK. Jr. Aide, Gives Tax Breaks for Meat and Mattresses - The New York Times

'God, it's all such bullshit'...

Is this what cronyism, nepotism, crookery looks like? Is this quid pro quo? A type? Is this what INSIDER access means? I do not know. What is your view. Who is zooming who? Who is XXX in who and with an iron fist inside a velvet glove? Seems these Means people, these 2, are cashing in on access and on the tax-payer…what do you think? I do not know, I want to know. Smells to me, this Means dude. He is oily IMO. Slick oily dude. Thinks he is smart. Will talk to morons and not any real weigh person. Maybe Mr. Means should interview me? He could wear his suit. and Tie. Once again, POTUS Trump is being snowed by users and snake oils salesmen.

‘But tactics like Truemed’s challenge core principles of the Internal Revenue Service guidelines around medical expenses, former regulators said in interviews. In justifying certain purchases, the company has facilitated letters that misapplied medical studies to patients.’

‘That is the daring new world of American medical spending that Truemed, a three-year-old wellness company, is trying to build. Its co-founder Calley Means has rocketed to the upper reaches of power in the health care system as the right hand to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’

smells xxxxx and xxxxx by Means to me…just pure xxxx by this Means dude…I think he is a xxxx and doing xxxxx to xxxxx and the American people….what is your view?

‘Operating in a little-known corner of the nearly $5 trillion health care system, Truemed helps supply people with letters attesting to their medical need for products like red-light masks , Peloton bikes and $9,000 saunas . With those letters, the company tells people, they can use health savings or flexible spending accounts to buy the items. The accounts allow people to set aside a limited portion of their income, without paying federal income tax, for qualified medical expenses.’

‘But tactics like Truemed’s challenge core principles of the Internal Revenue Service guidelines around medical expenses, former regulators said in interviews. In justifying certain purchases, the company has facilitated letters that misapplied medical studies to patients. And Truemed enlists online medical providers who, The New York Times found, sometimes sign letters within seconds of users’ requesting them — even when the letters contain incorrect or extraneous information.

Despite an alert from the I.R.S. last year about its business model, the company now stands poised to benefit from changes to the health care system being pursued by the Make America Healthy Again movement and its Trump administration backers. That includes provisions in President Trump’s sweeping new domestic policy bill that will expand access to health savings accounts, broadening Truemed’s pool of potential customers.

Asked about Mr. Means’s roles at Truemed and in the Trump administration, Harrison Fields, a White House spokesman, said, “All administration officials will comply with conflict of interest requirements.” Mr. Means has said previously that his government work did not touch on issues affecting Truemed.’

As a special government employee in the Trump administration, Mr. Means has criticized widespread prescription drug use while promoting preventive measures, like exercise and nutritious food, that can be purchased through Truemed.

He and his allies have risen to power by railing against corporate interests profiting from America’s health care system. But his company offers a window into how MAHA emissaries, too, stand to gain from the new system they are trying to build in its place.

That new system is one that economists said would benefit wealthier Americans, who have more to gain from diverting money into tax-privileged accounts, while poorer people could lose access to publicly funded health insurance.’

