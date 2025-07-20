Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

AJR
1h

Think about this Dr. Who developed the wearable glucose monitor? Or one of those devices?

And what happened shortly after the Surgeon General (Ms.Means)

was nominated and ultimately appointed?

RFK comes out and makes it known, he’d like everyone to be wearing “wearable’s” in 4 years. Of course he misspoke or however he tried righting his words, nevertheless what was said was said and what’s being done, will continue to affect all of us, not in a freedom sort of way mind you.

See how it works? This is a game of money, power for the ultimate delineation,

with such a massive “Technocratic-State” of control vs

We the People!

It wasn’t by chance President Trump tapped Palantir to create a massive database on every American. Nor was it a “Brain-Fart!” This is / was all by design.

Look at all silicon-technocrats standing along side of our president when Larry Ellison spoke about developing a specialized / individualized cancer treatment in 48 hours using AI & mRNA? Really?

For our own safety and protection and for the benefit of humanity, right? After millions have been murdered worldwide, we’re supposed to believe this bullshit?

Right Ms Noam? Right? Real-ID is all about our safety and protection, right?

Real-ID was passed in 2005! Wake up people! It only took 20 years for the government to limit our movement inside any federal building or fly domestically without a passport! Right?

We’re supposed to believe this as well? Good God do they take us for fools or what? Quite frankly it pisses me the hell off I’m limited financially! Otherwise I’d counter every damn thing they’re saying or doing! Somehow someway I damn well would.

Heck, think about how this govt works. Slowly, methodically, step by step, inch by inch, and then Curly yells: “Moe Larry the Cheese!” Good God!

Good God is right. We all need to wake up! More than likely, IMO, it’s probably too late. We’ve all overslept!

History is repeating itself. And we’re not invited simply because, we’re the history making fools, who’ve allowed this monstrosity called out “Govt.” to play us all like a fiddle.

By allowing or have allowed, our govt. to work for themselves not “We the People” we’ve created this monster!

We deserve everything they’ve thrown at us! Maybe I’m being harsh, but something tells me sometimes we must face all of the reality’s happening today.

Snowballs enlarge as they roll downhill. Adversely, Govt enlarges upwards and those at the top aren’t melting away! They’re there for life.

So far, reality is quite real and we continue falling away from reality. I’m limited

what I can do. We’re all limited one way or another! We’re not in the club.

Financially, if I had the level of money Musk or any one of these kabillionaires have at their disposal, you can bet your life I’d be fighting to put an end to and “STOP” these megalomaniac-diabolically-evil billionaires! (KA)

Maybe I’d cave to? Maybe I wouldn’t?

One thing is certain, “We the People” have played right into their hand. There’s no end in sight what they might do next!

AJR

Milton Farrow
2h

WILL WE EVER BE ABLE TO GET THIS FUCKED UP GOV TO FUNCTION PROPERLY?

